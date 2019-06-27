WashREIT Completes Acquisition of Maryland Tranche of Value-Add Multifamily Portfolio





WASHINGTON, June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE), a leading owner of commercial and multifamily properties in the Washington, DC area, has closed the previously announced acquisition of two garden-style multifamily assets located in Montgomery County, Maryland consisting of 428 units for $82 million. These two properties represent the second tranche of WashREIT's value-add multifamily portfolio acquisition, branded ‘Assembly.' The entire Assembly portfolio consists of 2,113 units across seven apartment communities in Northern Virginia and Montgomery County, Maryland.



"We are executing our 2019 strategic capital allocation plan on schedule and making steady progress toward achieving our strategic objectives of de-risking our portfolio and strengthening its cash flows," said Paul McDermott, President and CEO of WashREIT. "Today's transaction completes the acquisition of the Assembly portfolio, which we believe will enable WashREIT to further capitalize on robust regional demand for value-oriented rental housing and to continue to create long-term value for our shareholders."

The completed acquisitions include: 2 Observation Court, Germantown, MD and 99 Watkins Mill Road, Gaithersburg, MD. The previously announced completed Assembly acquisitions include: 205 Century Place, Alexandria, VA; 13690 Legacy Circle, Herndon, VA; 2511 Farmcrest Drive, Herndon, VA; 10519 Lariat Lane, Manassas, VA and 86 Heritage Way, NE, Leesburg, VA. The Company now owns a total of 6,381 multifamily units in the Washington Metro region, approximately 60% of which are located within a five-mile radius of Amazon HQ2.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of June 27, 2019, the Company's portfolio of 53 properties includes more than 5.8 million square feet of commercial space and 6,381 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

