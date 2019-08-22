Washington Prime Group on the Road: Riding for Pelotonia





COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) colleagues recently participated in Pelotonia, a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism in the Central Ohio area.



Earlier this month, Washington Prime Group celebrated the 11th annual Pelotonia, where every dollar raised goes directly to life-saving cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute, located in Columbus, Ohio. Pelotonia, a non-profit organization that brings people together to accelerate funding for cancer research, is one of Washington Prime Group's signature causes and part of its sustainability efforts.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director of Washington Prime Group stated: "Community based charitable giving is something I take very seriously both personally as well as from a corporate standpoint. Notwithstanding the fact I am I actually pretty terrible when it comes to all things cycling, Pelotonia is really a great charitable event which focuses upon a worthwhile cause. Furthermore, seeing Steve Gerber, our Head of Property Management, in biker shorts, is worth its weight in gold."

Each year, colleagues from the Company's corporate offices and properties have committed to riding between 25 and 200 miles and raising between $1,500 and $3,000 (or more) each; have volunteered to help make the ride weekend memorable and fun; and have logged on from near and far as virtual riders (no bike shorts required). In 2019, Washington Prime Group had 15 riders, eight virtual riders and seven volunteers, and the team has raised nearly $50,000 for Pelotonia this year alone. Since Washington Prime Group's Peloton began participating in this community event, nearly $500,000 has been raised by the team for cancer research.

To learn more about the Company's sustainability efforts, visit its new environmental, social, and governance or ESG microsite at http://interactive.washingtonprime.com/esg.

Founded in 2008, Pelotonia was established with the objective to fund life-saving cancer research. As a centerpiece of its year-round fundraising efforts, Pelotonia hosts a three-day experience that includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment and volunteerism. Since its founding, Pelotonia has raised nearly $200 million for cancer research. Thanks to its generous funding partners Pelotonia is able to direct 100 percent of every dollar raised by its participants to cancer research at The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center - James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute. Learn more at www.pelotonia.org.

