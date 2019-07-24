Washington Prime Group Announces Sale Leaseback of Approximately $98.9M for Fee Interest in Land at Four Assets



Transaction demonstrates monetization at a compelling capitalization rate and marks another milestone in WPG's ongoing efforts to generate strategic capital

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement for the sale and leaseback of four assets (collectively, the "Properties"). Under the agreement, an affiliate of Perennial Investments & Advisors, LLC ("Perennial"), an institutional fee investor, will acquire a fee interest in the land at the Properties for a price of approximately $98.9 million.



Concurrently, Washington Prime Group (the "Company") will enter into a new 99-year master ground lease for a leasehold interest in the land at the Properties. The Company will, however, continue to own a fee interest in the improvements through the term of the aforementioned master ground lease and continue to manage, lease and develop the Properties, offering the same exceptional guest experience. It will be business as usual to guests and Property employees with the Company continuing to maintain full control over the leasehold interest in the land and fee interest in the improvements at the respective Properties.

The master ground lease includes fixed annual payments to the ground lessor and contains annual rent escalators over the term. The agreement includes an option for the Company to repurchase the fee interest in the land at a fixed price in year 30 of the master ground lease. If the Company does not exercise this option, then the fee interest in both the land and improvements will transfer to the ground lessor at the end of the 99-year ground lease term.

Lou Conforti, CEO and Director stated: "We continue to prove our ability to access attractive capital to satisfy our redevelopment program whether via traditional or more creative means. This serves as a testament to our commitment to become the leading landlord of dominant town centers situated within secondary catchments."

Conforti added, "This transaction with Perennial illustrates our ability to arbitrage the unproductive land component of an asset by securing long term (30 year) capital at an attractive interest rate while still maintaining operational and financial control. When combined with the two previously announced outparcel transactions with Four Corners Property Trust, WPG has sourced approximately $206M in new strategic capital which satisfies approximately 40% of our previously announced department store repositioning plan."

The Properties, which represent an aggregate 3.9M square feet of productive retail space, are: Edison Mall, located in Fort Myers, Florida; Great Lakes Mall, located in Mentor, Ohio; Irving Mall, located in Irving, Texas; and Jefferson Valley Mall, located in Yorktown Heights, New York.

The Company expects to complete the sale leaseback transaction in the second half of 2019, subject to due diligence and customary closing conditions.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group® is a registered trademark of the Company. Learn more at www.washingtonprime.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

