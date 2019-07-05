Waseco Resources Closes Private Placement





TORONTO, July 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waseco Resources Inc. ("WRI"-V) - Waseco is pleased to announce the closing of its up to 10 million non-brokered unit private placement, originally announced on April 23rd, 2019 (the "Offering"), with the placement of 1,410,000 units for proceeds of $70,500.



The Offering was of units at a price of $0.05 per unit, consisting of up to 10,000,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") and 10,000,000 one half (1/2) share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). Two (2) Warrants will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per share at any time prior to 12 months from the date of the closing of the Offering. The securities are being issued subject to a hold period expiring on November 6th, 2019.

The proceeds received from the Offering will be used to carry out exploration on the Company's Battle Mountain Ridge Project in Nevada and for general working capital purposes.

Waseco is an exploration company focused on exploring for gold in Nevada. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. There are currently approximately 42 Million shares issued and outstanding.

For further information on the Company, please visit the Waseco web site at www.wasecoresources.com or contact Richard Williams at (416) 364-3123- e-mail: rickw@wasecoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Williams

President & C.E.O.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory service providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange accepts responsibility of the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

