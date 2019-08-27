Wanderport Corporation Announces Business Update and Appointment of New Interim Chief Executive Officer





SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Wanderport Corporation (OTC:WDRP), a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp, today announces update of its business development and appointment of new Interim CEO.



During the past few months, the Company had undergone evaluation of its existing business and as a result had made some changes to position itself as a key provider of wellness solutions with emphasis on active and healthy lifestyle.

Hemp and CBD Coffee and Tea

The sales of Sapa Hemp and CBD blended Coffee and Teas remain strong. The Company will continue to add additional sales and marketing efforts to its product line to expand market share. Aside from the existing 12 ounce coffee bags, the Company will introduce larger and smaller packaging to meet various customers' needs. The Company will also introduce a new flavor of tea with high antioxidant properties.

Other Beverages

In addition to coffee and teas, the Company is also evaluating a few other beverages with therapeutic properties. The beverages may or may not contain Hemp or CBD.

Skin and Body Care

The Company has identified a few areas for improvement in its anti-aging skincare products. A few changes in the product and packaging are being made and the improved line is expected to be introduced in the next few weeks.

In addition to products that hydrate and nourish the face and neck, the Company will also introduce a line of natural products to moisturize, nourish and soothe the body.

Pain Management

The Company is also working on producing a line of natural CBD based pain management products aiming to provide relief from pain ranging from muscle soreness to arthritis to chronic pain.

Dietary Supplements

Management strongly believes that at the core of a healthy lifestyle is a balance and sound diet. To supplement and provide the recommended nutrient intake, the Company plans to introduce a line of CBD infused vitamin products in the form of capsules, gel or gummies.

Online and Social Media Presence

For better communication and branding, the Company will also enhance its websites, online store and social media presence. Redesigning of the existing sites are underway and will be updated in phases in the near future.

Customer Reward Programs

The Company will introduce a customer reward program and various promotional offerings aim to reward loyal customers and supporters as well as to entice new customers to try its products.

Appointment of New Interim CEO

The Board of Director has appointed Ms. Miki Takeuchi as its new Interim Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Takeuchi has been working at Wanderport since 2014 in various capacity. She is currently the Company's COO and is instrumental in planning and executing the initiatives outlined above.

Ms. Liliana Vo will remain as the Company's President and due to her extensive background in healthcare, will be in charge of the pain management product line.

"Wanderport is on a growth path and I am very excited to be part of the team as the new Interim CEO. We have a pipeline full of exciting products to support an active and healthy lifestyle and cannot wait to introduce them throughout the remainder of this year," commented Miki Takeuchi, interim CEO.

About Wanderport Corporation

Wanderport Corporation is a premier manufacturer and distributor of food, beverages and consumer products made with hemp. Its premium quality coffee blends are currently being sold in a growing number of boutique retail stores and small businesses in the Southern California territory. Its products are also sold online at www.sapacoffee.com and www.amazon.com. For more information, please visit http://www.wanderportcorp.com.

Facebook: wanderportcorporation

Twitter: @wanderportcorp

Instagram: wanderportcorp

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements made herein constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated or implied by such forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, potential volatility in the company's stock price, increased competition, customer acceptance of new products and services to be offered by the company, and uncertainty of future revenue and profitability and fluctuations in its quarterly operating efforts. Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management's plans and objectives for future operations. While these forward-looking statements and any assumptions upon which they are based are made in good faith and reflect current judgment regarding the direction of the business operations of Wanderport Corporation, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this press release.

Contact:

Wanderport Corporation

www.wanderportcorp.com

Investor Relations:

Miki Takeuchi

ir@wanderportcorp.com

(310) 526-8720

Source: Wanderport Corporation