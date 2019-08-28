WageWorks Stockholders Approve Acquisition by HealthEquity





SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageWorks, Inc. ("WageWorks") (NYSE:WAGE), a leader in Health Savings Accounts and other Consumer-Directed Benefits, today announced that its stockholders voted to adopt the agreement pursuant to which WageWorks would be acquired as a wholly-owned subsidiary of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) ("HealthEquity") in an all-cash transaction.



Under the terms of the agreement, HealthEquity will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of WageWorks for $51.35 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $2 billion.

The acquisition is expected to close on August 30, 2019, subject to satisfaction of remaining customary closing conditions.

About WageWorks

WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wageworks.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the proposed transaction between HealthEquity and WageWorks, the synergies from the proposed transaction, the combined company's future operating results, HealthEquity's expectations regarding debt repayment, projections as to the closing date of the proposed transaction, the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction, future opportunities for HealthEquity upon closing of the proposed transaction, the product offerings of HealthEquity if the proposed transaction is consummated, and the ability of HealthEquity to deliver value to stakeholders. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes, and are typically identified by words such as "estimate," "project," "predict," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "might," "anticipate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "aim," "goal," "target," "objective," "likely" or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to: the conditions related to the completion of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of all required regulatory approvals; HealthEquity's ability to finance the proposed transaction and its ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay such debt; the ability of HealthEquity to successfully integrate WageWorks' operations with those of HealthEquity; that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; that operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers or suppliers) may be greater than expected following the proposed transaction or the public announcement of the proposed transaction; and the retention of certain key employees of WageWorks may be difficult. Although HealthEquity and WageWorks believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to be correct. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those described above. For a detailed discussion of other risk factors, please refer to the risks detailed in HealthEquity's and WageWorks' respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, each company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent periodic and current reports. Neither HealthEquity nor WageWorks undertakes any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Source: WageWorks, Inc.