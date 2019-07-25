WageWorks Launches Preferred Broker Program





SAN MATEO, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WageWorks, Inc. (NYSE:WAGE), today announced the launch of its Preferred Broker Program, providing brokers concierge service to better support multiple clients and participants. This latest news follows the introduction of several HSA product enhancements and 24/7 phone and live chat support, further demonstrating the company's commitment to enhancing its service and product offerings as a leading provider of Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) and other Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs).



The new Program is designed to deliver on promises to enhance the broker experience by providing exceptional participant support and easy access to experts, information and resources. By participating in the Program, brokers receive:

A dedicated relationship manager and two account executives



Lowered administrative costs through preferred pricing on all new services, regardless of customer size



Performance guarantees based on the overall product performance



A simple experience on a smart platform with mobility and one healthcare card

"Today more than ever before, brokers in the CDB Industry are expected to be strategic, thought leaders for their clients," said Chief Operating Officer, Scott Rose. "At WageWorks, we're helping brokers set the bar high with fast and dependable service and unparalleled access to industry and compliance experts. Our Preferred Broker Program accomplishes this by supporting their reputation as service providers."

Brokers interested in learning more about the program should contact WageWorks.

About WageWorks

WageWorks (NYSE:WAGE) is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.wageworks.com.

