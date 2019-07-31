Wabash National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

- Revenue grew at 2 percent year-over-year, all-time quarterly sales record of $626M
- Operating margin reached a two-year high of 7.6 percent
- Strong cash generation and active capital deployment in Q2
- Earnings Per Share of $0.56
- Full year 2019 EPS outlook raised at midpoint by $.05 to $1.65, range narrowed to $1.58 to $1.72 per share
LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC), a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Net sales for the second quarter 2019 increased 2 percent to $626 million from $613 million in the prior year quarter, as growth was led by the Company's Final Mile and Diversified Products Group Segments. Operating income was $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and the Company achieved a consolidated operating margin of 7.6 percent during the second quarter of 2019, which represents an improvement of 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2018, highlighting the success of both short and long-term initiatives targeting margin expansion.
"I am very pleased with our operating performance during the second quarter. We delivered revenue of $626 million which is an all-time record for Wabash National and we generated our strongest operating margins in two years, driven by the Wabash Management System," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "The strength of our free cash generation allowed us the flexibility not only to pay our regular quarterly dividend and make progress on debt-reduction, but also to repurchase shares during the quarter."
Net income for the second quarter 2019 was $31.0 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, which compares to 54 cents in the second quarter of 2018 or 49 cents on a Non-GAAP Adjusted basis. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the second quarter 2019 was $61.0 million, or 9.7 percent of net sales.
Mr. Yeagy continued, "We are pleased to raise the midpoint of our full-year EPS outlook by 5 cents to $1.65 based on our strong second quarter performance. The midpoint of our outlook for the second half of the year remains unchanged as our stable backlogs give us visibility to strong revenue."
Business Segment Highlights
The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.
|
|
|Commercial Trailer
Products
|
|Diversified Products
|
|Final Mile Products
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|(dollars in thousands)
|New trailers shipped
|
|14,250
|
|
|15,650
|
|
|750
|
|
|650
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|Net sales
|
|$
|400,864
|
|
|$
|402,507
|
|
|$
|97,026
|
|
|$
|94,085
|
|
|$
|134,817
|
|
|$
|121,209
|
|Gross profit
|
|$
|46,906
|
|
|$
|47,513
|
|
|$
|20,123
|
|
|$
|16,692
|
|
|$
|21,289
|
|
|$
|20,923
|
|Gross profit margin
|
|11.7
|%
|
|11.8
|%
|
|20.7
|%
|
|17.7
|%
|
|15.8
|%
|
|17.3
|%
|Income (loss) from operations
|
|$
|39,918
|
|
|$
|40,784
|
|
|$
|8,911
|
|
|$
|4,395
|
|
|$
|9,221
|
|
|$
|10,258
|
|Income (loss) from operations margin
|
|10.0
|%
|
|10.1
|%
|
|9.2
|%
|
|4.7
|%
|
|6.8
|%
|
|8.5
|%
Commercial Trailer Products' net sales for the second quarter was $401 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 0.4 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin for the second quarter decreased 10 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to product and customer mix. Operating income decreased $0.9 million, or 2.1 percent, from the second quarter last year to $39.9 million, or 10.0 percent of net sales.
Diversified Products' net sales for the second quarter were $97 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.1 percent, as compared to the prior year, due primarily to increased demand for liquid tank trailers. Gross profit and profit margin as compared to the prior year period increased $3.4 million and 300 basis points, respectively, as the segment benefited from product mix and cost recovery among other internal initiatives driven by the Wabash Management System. Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, or 9.2 percent of net sales, representing an increase of $4.5 million as compared to the prior year period.
Final Mile Products' net sales for the second quarter totaled $135 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 11.2 percent, as compared to the prior year, due to strong market and customer demand. Gross profit margin for the second quarter decreased 150 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to product mix and higher employee-related costs. Operating income was $9.2 million, or 6.8 percent of net sales, compared to $10.3 million, or 8.5 percent of net sales in the prior year period.
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.
Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company's performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.
Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company's operating results as they are not indicative of the Company's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company's continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company's view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.
Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company's extinguishment of debt, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company's prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor's understanding of the Company's performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.
Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company's website www.wabashnational.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (844) 778-4139, conference ID 7848058. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Wabash National Corporation
Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the Company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company's current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company's outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company's other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company's business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company's manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company's reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|June 30,
2019
|
|December 31,
2018
|Assets
|
|
|
|Current assets:
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|140,155
|
|
|$
|132,690
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|170,177
|
|
|181,064
|
|Inventories
|264,567
|
|
|184,404
|
|Prepaid expenses and other
|40,550
|
|
|51,261
|
|Total current assets
|615,449
|
|
|549,419
|
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|208,718
|
|
|206,991
|
|Goodwill
|311,085
|
|
|311,084
|
|Intangible assets
|200,089
|
|
|210,328
|
|Other assets
|39,488
|
|
|26,571
|
|Total assets
|$
|1,374,829
|
|
|$
|1,304,393
|
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|1,880
|
|Current portion of finance lease obligations
|317
|
|
|299
|
|Accounts payable
|200,641
|
|
|153,113
|
|Other accrued liabilities
|120,356
|
|
|116,384
|
|Total current liabilities
|321,314
|
|
|271,676
|
|Long-term debt
|489,865
|
|
|503,018
|
|Finance lease obligations
|544
|
|
|714
|
|Deferred income taxes
|32,691
|
|
|34,905
|
|Other non-current liabilities
|28,850
|
|
|20,231
|
|Total liabilities
|873,264
|
|
|830,544
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 54,675,691 and 55,135,788 shares outstanding, respectively
|749
|
|
|744
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|634,465
|
|
|629,039
|
|Retained earnings
|186,934
|
|
|150,244
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,896
|)
|
|(3,343
|)
|Treasury stock at cost, 20,331,511 and 19,372,735 common shares, respectively
|(316,687
|)
|
|(302,835
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|501,565
|
|
|473,849
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,374,829
|
|
|$
|1,304,393
|
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Net sales
|$
|626,053
|
|
|$
|612,690
|
|
|$
|1,159,227
|
|
|$
|1,104,009
|
|Cost of sales
|538,403
|
|
|527,375
|
|
|1,002,887
|
|
|954,576
|
|Gross profit
|87,650
|
|
|85,315
|
|
|156,340
|
|
|149,433
|
|General and administrative expenses
|26,509
|
|
|25,778
|
|
|56,649
|
|
|50,887
|
|Selling expenses
|8,494
|
|
|8,556
|
|
|16,717
|
|
|16,901
|
|Amortization of intangible assets
|5,109
|
|
|4,940
|
|
|10,238
|
|
|9,881
|
|Acquisition expenses
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|68
|
|Income from operations
|47,538
|
|
|46,041
|
|
|72,736
|
|
|71,696
|
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|(7,020
|)
|
|(7,151
|)
|
|(14,110
|)
|
|(14,605
|)
|Other, net
|1,081
|
|
|4,037
|
|
|912
|
|
|11,953
|
|Other expense, net
|(5,939
|)
|
|(3,114
|)
|
|(13,198
|)
|
|(2,652
|)
|Income before income tax
|41,599
|
|
|42,927
|
|
|59,538
|
|
|69,044
|
|Income tax expense
|10,639
|
|
|11,025
|
|
|13,798
|
|
|15,870
|
|Net income
|$
|30,960
|
|
|$
|31,902
|
|
|$
|45,740
|
|
|$
|53,174
|
|Net income per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.55
|
|
|$
|0.83
|
|
|$
|0.92
|
|Diluted
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.54
|
|
|$
|0.82
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basic
|55,197
|
|
|57,879
|
|
|55,233
|
|
|57,836
|
|Diluted
|55,668
|
|
|59,274
|
|
|55,719
|
|
|60,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.080
|
|
|$
|0.075
|
|
|$
|0.160
|
|
|$
|0.150
|
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|Net income
|$
|45,740
|
|
|$
|53,174
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|Depreciation
|10,957
|
|
|10,330
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|10,238
|
|
|9,881
|
|Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment
|481
|
|
|(9,743
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|53
|
|
|174
|
|Deferred income taxes
|(2,214
|)
|
|(81
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|5,377
|
|
|5,390
|
|Non-cash interest expense
|523
|
|
|1,110
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|Accounts receivable
|10,886
|
|
|(46,564
|)
|Inventories
|(80,163
|)
|
|(56,057
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other
|(325
|)
|
|1,756
|
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|58,210
|
|
|72,792
|
|Other, net
|1,210
|
|
|(1,691
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|60,973
|
|
|40,471
|
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|Capital expenditures
|(14,995
|)
|
|(11,117
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|38
|
|
|16,426
|
|Other, net
|—
|
|
|3,060
|
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(14,957
|)
|
|8,369
|
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|55
|
|
|910
|
|Dividends paid
|(9,061
|)
|
|(9,271
|)
|Borrowings under revolving credit facilities
|288
|
|
|423
|
|Payments under revolving credit facilities
|(288
|)
|
|(423
|)
|Principal payments under finance lease obligations
|(152
|)
|
|(143
|)
|Principal payments under term loan credit facility
|(15,470
|)
|
|(940
|)
|Principal payments under industrial revenue bond
|—
|
|
|(92
|)
|Debt issuance costs paid
|(71
|)
|
|—
|
|Convertible senior notes repurchase
|—
|
|
|(80,200
|)
|Stock repurchase
|(13,852
|)
|
|(21,413
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(38,551
|)
|
|(111,149
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|Net increase (decrease) for the period
|7,465
|
|
|(62,309
|)
|At beginning of period
|132,690
|
|
|191,521
|
|At end of period
|$
|140,155
|
|
|$
|129,212
|
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|13,661
|
|
|$
|14,071
|
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|10,567
|
|
|$
|12,700
|
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Commercial
Trailer Products
|
|Diversified
Products
|
|Final Mile
Products
|
|Corporate and
Eliminations
|
|Consolidated
|2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New trailers shipped
|
|14,250
|
|
|750
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|15,000
|
|Used trailers shipped
|
|—
|
|
|25
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|25
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Trailers
|
|$
|385,842
|
|
|$
|49,325
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|435,167
|
|Used Trailers
|
|13
|
|
|739
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|752
|
|Components, parts and service
|
|10,622
|
|
|29,007
|
|
|4,447
|
|
|(6,575
|)
|
|37,501
|
|Equipment and other
|
|4,387
|
|
|17,955
|
|
|130,370
|
|
|(79
|)
|
|152,633
|
|Total net external sales
|
|$
|400,864
|
|
|$
|97,026
|
|
|$
|134,817
|
|
|$
|(6,654
|)
|
|$
|626,053
|
|Gross profit
|
|$
|46,906
|
|
|$
|20,123
|
|
|$
|21,289
|
|
|$
|(668
|)
|
|$
|87,650
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|$
|39,918
|
|
|$
|8,911
|
|
|$
|9,221
|
|
|$
|(10,512
|)
|
|$
|47,538
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New trailers shipped
|
|
|15,650
|
|
|650
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|16,300
|
|Used trailers shipped
|
|250
|
|
|50
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Trailers
|
|$
|385,131
|
|
|$
|37,602
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|422,733
|
|Used Trailers
|
|2,499
|
|
|628
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|3,127
|
|Components, parts and service
|
|9,042
|
|
|31,926
|
|
|2,623
|
|
|(5,091
|)
|
|38,500
|
|Equipment and other
|
|5,835
|
|
|23,929
|
|
|118,586
|
|
|(20
|)
|
|148,330
|
|Total net external sales
|
|$
|402,507
|
|
|$
|94,085
|
|
|$
|121,209
|
|
|$
|(5,111
|)
|
|$
|612,690
|
|Gross profit
|
|$
|47,513
|
|
|$
|16,692
|
|
|$
|20,923
|
|
|$
|187
|
|
|$
|85,315
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|$
|40,784
|
|
|$
|4,395
|
|
|$
|10,258
|
|
|$
|(9,396
|)
|
|$
|46,041
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|Commercial
Trailer Products
|
|Diversified
Products
|
|Final Mile
Products
|
|Corporate and
Eliminations
|
|Consolidated
|2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New trailers shipped
|
|26,650
|
|
|1,450
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|28,100
|
|Used trailers shipped
|
|50
|
|
|50
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Trailers
|
|$
|711,661
|
|
|$
|95,124
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|806,785
|
|Used Trailers
|
|150
|
|
|1,326
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|1,476
|
|Components, parts and service
|
|20,955
|
|
|64,891
|
|
|7,863
|
|
|(14,495
|)
|
|79,214
|
|Equipment and other
|
|9,143
|
|
|35,333
|
|
|227,803
|
|
|(527
|)
|
|271,752
|
|Total net external sales
|
|$
|741,909
|
|
|$
|196,674
|
|
|$
|235,666
|
|
|$
|(15,022
|)
|
|$
|1,159,227
|
|Gross profit
|
|$
|82,846
|
|
|$
|40,222
|
|
|$
|34,813
|
|
|$
|(1,541
|)
|
|$
|156,340
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|$
|66,239
|
|
|$
|16,955
|
|
|$
|11,090
|
|
|$
|(21,548
|)
|
|$
|72,736
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New trailers shipped
|
|28,300
|
|
|1,200
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|29,500
|
|Used trailers shipped
|
|750
|
|
|50
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|800
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Trailers
|
|$
|695,449
|
|
|$
|71,441
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|—
|
|
|$
|766,890
|
|Used Trailers
|
|6,906
|
|
|1,714
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|8,620
|
|Components, parts and service
|
|17,690
|
|
|65,894
|
|
|5,036
|
|
|(11,853
|)
|
|76,767
|
|Equipment and other
|
|9,884
|
|
|50,239
|
|
|191,632
|
|
|(23
|)
|
|251,732
|
|Total net external sales
|
|$
|729,929
|
|
|$
|189,288
|
|
|$
|196,668
|
|
|$
|(11,876
|)
|
|$
|1,104,009
|
|Gross profit
|
|$
|84,036
|
|
|$
|33,990
|
|
|$
|32,455
|
|
|$
|(1,048
|)
|
|$
|149,433
|
|Income (Loss) from operations
|
|$
|70,265
|
|
|$
|9,423
|
|
|$
|10,867
|
|
|$
|(18,859
|)
|
|$
|71,696
|
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended
June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended
June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Commercial Trailer Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from operations
|$
|39,918
|
|
|$
|40,784
|
|
|$
|66,239
|
|
|$
|70,265
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Diversified Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from operations
|8,911
|
|
|4,395
|
|
|16,955
|
|
|9,423
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Final Mile Products
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from operations
|9,221
|
|
|10,258
|
|
|11,090
|
|
|10,867
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition expenses and related charges
|—
|
|
|(164
|)
|
|—
|
|
|751
|
|Adjusted operating income
|9,221
|
|
|10,094
|
|
|11,090
|
|
|11,618
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corporate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from operations
|(10,512
|)
|
|(9,396
|)
|
|(21,548
|)
|
|(18,859
|)
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition expenses and related charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|68
|
|Adjusted operating income
|(10,512
|)
|
|(9,396
|)
|
|(21,548
|)
|
|(18,791
|)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Consolidated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Income from operations
|47,538
|
|
|46,041
|
|
|72,736
|
|
|71,696
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Acquisition expenses and related charges
|—
|
|
|(164
|)
|
|—
|
|
|819
|
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|47,538
|
|
|$
|45,877
|
|
|$
|72,736
|
|
|$
|72,515
|
WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Operating EBITDA1:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Net income
|$
|30,960
|
|
|$
|31,902
|
|
|$
|45,740
|
|
|$
|53,174
|
|Income tax expense
|10,639
|
|
|11,025
|
|
|13,798
|
|
|15,870
|
|Interest expense
|7,020
|
|
|7,151
|
|
|14,110
|
|
|14,605
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,646
|
|
|10,107
|
|
|21,195
|
|
|20,211
|
|Stock-based compensation
|2,791
|
|
|2,733
|
|
|5,377
|
|
|5,390
|
|Acquisition expenses
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|68
|
|Other non-operating income
|(1,081
|)
|
|(4,037
|)
|
|(912
|)
|
|(11,953
|)
|Operating EBITDA
|$
|60,975
|
|
|$
|58,881
|
|
|$
|99,308
|
|
|$
|97,365
|
|Adjusted Net Income2:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Net income
|$
|30,960
|
|
|$
|31,902
|
|
|$
|45,740
|
|
|$
|53,174
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Facility transactions3
|—
|
|
|(3,506
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(10,629
|)
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|174
|
|Acquisition expenses and related charges
|—
|
|
|(164
|)
|
|—
|
|
|819
|
|Tax effect of aforementioned items
|—
|
|
|954
|
|
|—
|
|
|2,505
|
|Adjusted net income
|$
|30,960
|
|
|$
|29,186
|
|
|$
|45,740
|
|
|$
|46,043
|
|Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2:
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|2019
|
|2018
|
|2019
|
|2018
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.54
|
|
|$
|0.82
|
|
|$
|0.89
|
|Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Facility transactions3
|—
|
|
|(0.06
|)
|
|—
|
|
|(0.18
|)
|Acquisition expenses and related charges
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.01
|
|Tax effect of aforementioned items
|—
|
|
|0.02
|
|
|—
|
|
|0.04
|
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.56
|
|
|$
|0.49
|
|
|$
|0.82
|
|
|$
|0.77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (in thousands)
|55,668
|
|
|59,274
|
|
|55,719
|
|
|60,023
|
1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense.
2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company's extinguishment of debt, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations.
3Facility transactions in 2018 and 2019 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.
Media Contact:
Dana Stelsel
Director, Corporate Communications
(765) 771-5766
dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com
Investor Relations:
Ryan Reed
Director, Investor Relations
(765) 771-5805
ryan.reed@wabashnational.com
Source: Wabash National Corporation
Referenced Stocks:
WNC