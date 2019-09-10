Vystar's Securities to Begin Trading on OTCQB Sept. 10



WORCESTER, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vystar Corp. (OTCQB:VYST) is approved to have its securities trade on the OTCQB marketplace, effective September 10, 2019. All classes of Vystar's securities that were quoted on OTC Link® ATS as OTC Pink will be moved to OTCQB on Sept. 10.



"Moving up to the OTCQB is a stepping stone for Vystar to move up to the OTCQX in the near future and then to a major exchange," stated Steve Rotman, Vystar CEO. "The OTCQB requires increased reporting standards and provides increased transparency and visibility of our trade data, news and disclosures to the investment community, while offering convenient trading with real-time quotes through more broker dealers. In a nutshell, we're gaining exposure to a higher tier of investors and the potential to further enhance liquidity."

About Vystar Corporation:

Based in Worcester, Mass., Vystar® Corp. (OTCQB:VYST) is the majority owner of Rotmans Furniture and Carpet and environmentally friendly technologies and products to improve lives, such as RxAir UV light air purification products, Fluid Energy Solutions and Vytex Natural Rubber Latex (NRL). Vystar is the exclusive creator of Vytex, a multi-patented, all-natural, raw material that contains significantly reduced levels of the proteins found in natural rubber latex and can be used in over 40,000 products. Vytex NRL is a 100% renewable resource, environmentally safe, "green" and fully biodegradable. Vystar is working with manufacturers across a broad range of consumer and medical products bringing Vytex NRL to market in adhesives, gloves, balloons, condoms, other medical devices and natural rubber latex foam mattresses, toppers, and pillows. For more information, visit www.vytex.com.

Contacts:

Media: Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847 275 3643, Julie@accentuatepr.com

Investors: Steven Rotman, Vystar CEO, 508-791-9114, srotman@vytex.com

Forward-looking Statements: Investors are cautioned that certain statements contained in this document as well as some statements in periodic press releases and some oral statements of VYST officials are "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Forward-looking statements include statements which are predictive in nature, which depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, which include words such as "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "expects," and similar expressions. In addition, any statements concerning future financial performance (including future revenues, earnings or growth rates), ongoing business strategies or prospects, and possible future VYST actions, which may be provided by management, are also forward-looking statements as defined by the Act. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and to vary significantly from reporting period to reporting period. Although management believes that the assumptions made and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no assurance that the underlying assumptions will, in fact, prove to be correct or that actual future results will not be different from the expectations expressed in this report. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and VYST has no specific intention to update these statements.

