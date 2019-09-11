vTv Therapeutics to Present Posters at Two Scientific Conferences in September

Presenting New Clinical Data from Phase 2 Study in Type 1 Diabetes with Liver Selective GKA Program
Pre-Clinical Data in NASH with the NRF2/Bach1 Program
HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:VTVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with leading programs focused on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes, Alzheimer's disease and inflammatory disorders, today announced it will be presenting posters with new clinical and pre-clinical data from the company's Liver Selective GKA Program and its NRF2/Bach1 program at two upcoming European scientific conferences.
Details of the posters are listed below:
55th Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes
The conference is being held in Barcelona, Spain from September 16-20, 2019
- Poster Title: Results from the sentinel and learning Phase of the Simplici-T1 study, the First Clinical Trial to Test Activation of Glucokinase as an Adjunctive Treatment for Type 1 Diabetes
- Poster Number: 729
- Date and Time: Wednesday, September 18, 13:15-14:15 CEST
EASL Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Summit 2019
The conference is hosted by The European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) being held in Seville, Spain from September 26-28, 2019
- Poster Title: Non-electrophilic activation of the NRF2 pathway ameliorated experimental Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis
- Abstract Number: 173
- Date and Time: Sept 28, 2019, 10:25-10:45 CEST
About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer's disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv's development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases.
