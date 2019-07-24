VSBLTY TEAMS WITH SHEPARD TO PROVIDE ATTENDEE TRAFFIC & ENGAGEMENT METRICS FOR TRADE SHOW ORGANIZERS, EXHIBITORS



Philadelphia, PA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTCBB:VSBGF), a leading software technology company, is teaming with Shepard to demonstrate advanced attendee traffic and engagement metrics for trade show organizers and exhibitors at the Shepard Sandbox User Conference through July 25 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown in Louisville, KY.

Founded in 1905, Shepard has 17 offices throughout the country and has created more than 40,000 events and exhibits. As a full service event provider, Shepard pairs data-driven strategy and innovative design with smart planning technology and logistics along with customer-centric approaches to enable clients to manage small exhibitions to large scale trade shows.

Jay Hutton, VSBLTY co-founder and CEO, said that VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ combines motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with first of its kind Facialanalytics™ that will provide show organizers and exhibitors with in-depth details about visitors to conference booths, exhibits and demonstrations.

VSBLTY will be demonstrating its cutting-edge technology at the Shepard kiosk and command center on Wednesday afternoon.

"In addition to gaining never before available metrics about visitors to booths and demonstrations, exhibitors can also significantly enhance security with our VSBLTY Vector™," Hutton explained. This cutting-edge software technology uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to—in milliseconds—identify individuals from a pre-loaded database as well as any type of weapon.

VSBLTY is also showcasing its state-of-the-art security and analytics technology at Venue Connect, the 94th Annual Conference of the International Association of Venue Managers, being held in Chicago through July 24.



About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (TBD:VSBGF) (CSE:VSBY) (OTCBB:VSBGF), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

