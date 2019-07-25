VPRB Brands, LP Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast





NEW YORK , July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio - VPR Brands, LP, an innovative technology holding company whose assets include patented atomization-related products and technology, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.

The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/Y7g6h.

VPR Brands CEO Kevin Frija joins NNW host Stuart Smith for a discussion on the company's goals and strategic plans to build brand awareness and increase sales in the U.S. and overseas. The VPR Brands portfolio currently includes accessories and vaporizers for cannabidiol (CBD) and hemp-based products; cannabis edibles, topicals, concentrates and extracts; as well as an e-cigarette nicotine delivery system.

"VPR Brands consists of three verticals that run parallel; each one has a flagship brand that we market products under," Frija explains.

The first vertical is the HoneyStick vapor technology lifestyle brand that combines the features of high tech, high performance, dependability and affordability when it comes to upper tier vaporizers and the CBD space. The second vertical includes premium edibles, tinctures, topicals, vapables and other popular products infused with CBD sold under the GoldLine brand. The third vertical encompasses an e-cigarette nicotine delivery system and related products sold under the flagship brand, Krave.

"The Krave brand was one of the premier brands of e-cigarettes in the past and we're looking to revive that brand this year for 2019 and re-enter that vertical," Frija says, adding that all three of VPR Brands' verticals are very popular in other countries. "The overseas market accounts for probably more than the U.S. market on a combined basis with all the countries overseas. So, we have been planting seeds in specific countries that are friendly to cannabis, CBD and the like in order to build a foundation for the brand internationally."

Frija and Dan Hoff, chief operating officer of VPR Brands, have been working together for over 10 years, specifically in the vapor space. Hoff handles the day-to-day operations and has become the face of the company and the brand online while Frija manages the legal, accounting and larger business strategies. Hoff has taken a huge interest in building the brand organically, becoming an industry thought leader and taking a personal interest in being a spokesperson for the brand.

"We were pioneers in the industry since 2008," Frija says. "The two of us together probably have more experience in the vapor space than anyone else because of the time that we have involved in the space. We have seen the space evolve and grow to include cannabis from nicotine, and we decided to take advantage of that shift in the space."

International sales efforts are ongoing with Ezequiel Pavlotsky, VPR Brands' director of international sales, working throughout the European continent and bringing several key distributors online in various countries this year.

"We are just beginning the scratch the surface internationally and we look forward to continuing to expand that effort," Frija said. "It's been very successful so far. It's taken time but it's going to be fruitful when we're finished."

Growing sales, increasing profit margins and decreasing expenses are all part of VPR Brands' strategy for a successful future, he added.

"We've been working hard to accomplish that, as you can see in our results over the past few quarters, and we think that's a great accomplishment for a microcap company. Most of our peers are struggling to maintain the same," Frija concluded.

About VPR Brands, LP

VPR Brands is a technology company whose assets include issued U.S. and Chinese patents for atomization-related products including technology for medical marijuana vaporizers and electronic cigarette products and components. The company is also engaged in product development for the vapor or vaping market including e-liquids. Vaporizers and electronic cigarettes (also known as e-cigarettes) are devices that deliver nicotine and/or cannabis through atomization or vaping, and without smoke and other chemical constituents typically found in traditional products.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.VPRBrands.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VPRB are available in the company's newsroom at http://nnw.fm/VPRB.

