Voyageur Minerals Appoints Pharmaceutical Expert to the Board of Directors





CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the "Company" or "Voyageur"). Voyageur is very pleased to announce that Dr. Merle Olson is being appointed to the Voyageur Board as a Director effective immediately. Dr. Olson has a Masters Degree in Chemistry from Western University. After graduating with his DVM from the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in 1981, Dr. Olson spent three years in a veterinary practice in Pincher Creek, Alberta. Dr. Olsen became a faculty member at the University of Calgary for the next 20 years where he published over 200 scientific papers and filed 45 patents.



In 2009, Dr. Olson created a partnership with Paul Tulan to establish Alberta Veterinary Labs to initially market products for use in animal health. They manufacture human pharmaceutical products through Chief Medical Supplies Ltd. ("CMS") and together they have developed and manufactured over 40 products for farm animals, pets and humans at their facility in Calgary. Dr. Olson created a veterinary pharmaceutical product line Solvet, with over 24 drug and device products that are marketed through veterinarians.

CMS has been very successful and has taken majority control of the Canadian dialysis concentrate market. Dr Olson has created high quality hemodialysis concentrates made in Canada, with water exceeding CSA requirements for purity. Is ideal for hemodiafiltration or any application where ultrapure water is required.

Dr Olson has extensive experience with drug formulation, marketing, sales, distribution and logistics in the pharmaceutical market. His company CMS provides high quality, competitively priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Operating from both its 81,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 163,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS is able to supply products coast-to-coast utilizing their GMP facilities which are currently under an FDA plant registration process. The GMP plants are regulated by Health Canada and complying with the Canadian Food and Drug Act, CMS has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine API minerals for the pharmaceutical market.

Near-term cash flow will be achieved through its recently signed joint venture with world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer, Chief Medical Supply Ltd., for turn key manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium and iodine radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

About ImagingX Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur formed ImagingX Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IX), a gross revenue sharing joint venture company with Chief Medical SupplyLtd (CMS). CMS provides high quality, competitively priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Operating from both its 81,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 163,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS can supply products coast-to-coast. Regulated by Health Canada and complying with the Canadian Food and Drug Act, CMS has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada. CMS currently has the combined bottling capacity of 760,000 bottles per day and has a turn key sterile bottle line ready for IX iodine contrast production.

