Voyageur Announces Financing of $400,000





CALGARY, Alberta, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV-VM) (the "Company" or "Voyageur") is pleased to announce that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of $400,000.



The placement consists of units priced at $0.075 each, each unit consists of one share and one warrant exercisable at $0.15 for two years from closing. The warrant contains an acceleration clause such that if the Company's shares trade at or more than $0.20 for a period of 10 days, the warrant holders may receive a 30 day notice accelerating the expiry date.

The Company will pay finders fees to qualified finders of 10% cash and 10% broker warrants. Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to fund the Company's work program on its Francis Creek barite claims and for general working capital purposes.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine API minerals for the pharmaceutical market.

Near-term cash flow will be achieved through its recently signed joint venture with a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer, Chief Medical Supply Ltd., for turnkey manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium and iodine radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur owns a 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite and pharmaceutical market, and interests in a high-grade Iodine, lithium & bromine brine projects in Utah, USA.

