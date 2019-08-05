Quantcast

Voyager Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial results and corporate highlights on Friday August 9, 2019 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Following the announcement, management will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 851-3834 for domestic callers, or +1 (631) 291-4595 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 2585862. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available online from the Investors & Media section of Voyager's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics is a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing life-changing treatments for severe neurological diseases. Voyager is committed to advancing the field of AAV gene therapy through innovation and investment in vector engineering and optimization, manufacturing, and dosing and delivery techniques. Voyager's wholly-owned and partnered pipeline focuses on severe neurological diseases for which effective new therapies are needed, including Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, a monogenic form of ALS called SOD1, Friedreich's ataxia, Alzheimer's disease, and other neurodegenerative diseases related to defective or excess aggregation of tau and alpha-synuclein proteins in the brain. Voyager has strategic collaborations with AbbVie and Neurocrine Biosciences. Founded by scientific and clinical leaders in the fields of AAV gene therapy, expressed RNA interference and neuroscience, Voyager is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information on Voyager, please visit the company's website at www.voyagertherapeutics.com or follow @VoyagerTx on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations:

Allison Dorval

Chief Financial Officer

857-856-4145

investors@voyagertherapeutics.com  

Media:

Sheryl Seapy

W2O Group

949-903-4750

sseapy@w2ogroup.com

Source: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.

