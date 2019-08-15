Voyager Sopris Learning Unveils Significant New Release of Proven Voyager Passport® K-5 Reading Intervention Program

The effective program has helped more than four million students overcome reading challenges; now enhanced with additional supportive features to continue its legacy of creating strong readers.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyager Sopris Learning today launched the updated Voyager Passport, a K-5 reading intervention program that earned ESSA's Tier 1-Strong rating. The program, intended for students who need instruction beyond the core, empowers teachers by providing comprehensive, explicit, and systematic instruction in the five essential components of reading, plus language and writing.



The program is based on decades of reading research and targets the priority skills and strategies learners need to be fluent, on-level readers. New features and capabilities were added to help teachers intervene and strengthen any core program they use. To accommodate diverse learners, the program includes multiple ongoing, embedded opportunities for differentiation.

Updated Voyager Passport:

Addresses student gaps in critical reading skills with more time on task;

Provides targeted instruction in just 30 minutes a day; and

Uses embedded formative assessment as a diagnostic tool for differentiation for student growth.

Available now for implementation in fall classes, the updated Voyager Passport includes print and online resources for teachers, placement assessments, and engaging features that intrigue learners who previously found reading to be a challenge. Fun "adventures" align to science, social studies, and the arts to build content knowledge and motivate students to build critical skills before they get further behind.

"Learning to read by first grade is critical for success in all academic subjects," said Patrick Marcotte, president, Voyager Sopris Learning. "With that in mind, we updated Voyager Passport with a host of new features, all designed to help educators make a greater impact on students who have struggled to read in elementary school."

Voyager Passport customers laud its evidence-based reading research content that ensures success throughout a student's academic journey.

According to Rachel Surles, school improvement specialist in Autauga County, Ala., "Voyager Passport is phenomenal. While in this program, students gained the necessary skills and confidence to become successful readers. It has been such a joy to see the students grow, and I am excited about the future success our students will have thanks to dedicated teachers and Voyager Passport."

For more information on Voyager Passport, visit www.voyagersopris.com/literacy/voyager-passport/overview. For more information about Voyager Sopris Learning, visit www.voyagersopris.com.

About Voyager Sopris Learning

Voyager Sopris Learning® is an education partner committed to unlocking the full potential of every teacher and every student. We believe that the best way to meet and exceed standards in education is to address the underlying systems of teaching and learning, and to nurture those systems at their most fundamental levels. Our programs and services are based on research and classroom evidence, ensuring they are easy to implement, teacher friendly and effective. We offer a variety of digital and blended instructional tools, programs, and professional development, all of which are designed to help every teacher deliver nothing short of the highest-quality instruction to every student. Voyager Sopris Learning is a business unit of Cambium Learning®Group, Inc.

For more information, visit www.voyagersopris.com, or find us on Facebook or Twitter.

About Cambium Learning Group, Inc.

Cambium Learning® Group is an award-winning educational technology solutions leader dedicated to helping all students reach their potential through individualized and differentiated instruction. Using a research-based, personalized approach, Cambium Learning Group delivers SaaS resources and instructional products that engage students and support teachers in fun, positive, safe and scalable environments. These solutions are provided through Learning A-Z® (online differentiated instruction for elementary school reading, writing and science), ExploreLearning® (online interactive math and science simulations, a math fact fluency solution, and a K-2 science solution), Voyager Sopris Learning® (blended solutions that accelerate struggling learners to achieve in literacy and math and professional development for teachers), and VKidz Learning (online comprehensive homeschool education and programs for literacy and science). We believe that every student has unlimited potential, that teachers matter, and that data, instruction, and practice are the keys to success in the classroom and beyond.

Come learn with us at www.cambiumlearning.com.

