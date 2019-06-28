Quantcast

Voting Results from Constellium's 2019 Annual General Meeting

By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 04:00:00 AM EDT


AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE:CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") announced that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders for 2019 was held yesterday. All proposed agenda items have been adopted and the voting results will be published on our website (https://www.constellium.com/about-constellium/governance).

The General Meeting resolved inter alia to i) to re-appoint all Non-Executive Board Members and ii) to convert the Company into a European public limited-liability company (societas Europea), which will now be Constellium SE.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.7 billion of revenue in 2018.



www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com 
 
Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications, NA 
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860 
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com   

Source: Constellium Paris

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: CSTM




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8006.24
38.48  ▲  0.48%
DJIA 26599.96
73.38  ▲  0.28%
S&P 500 2941.76
16.84  ▲  0.58%
Data as of Jun 28, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar