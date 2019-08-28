Quantcast

See headlines for VOS
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Vossloh Opens New Concrete Rail Tie Plant in British Columbia

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 28, 2019, 12:16:00 PM EDT


    Monte Lake Rail Products Facility to Service Canada's Class 1, Transit and Industrial Markets

    DENVER, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vossloh Tie Technologies, a division of Vossloh North America, has opened a major rail products manufacturing facility in Monte Lake, BC to produce prestressed concrete rail ties for Canadian rail markets. Vossloh is a key supplier of concrete rail ties, rail fasteners, and trackwork to rail systems worldwide. The new plant improves the quality and logistics of heavy haul ties supplied for installation throughout Canada. The British Columbia facility also expands Vossloh's concrete tie production capacity for Canadian industrial and transit rail customers nationwide.

    Prodution site at Monte Lake, BC Vossloh Manufacturing Plant




    The innovative facility near Kamloops, BC is designed to produce 100,000 to 350,000 concrete ties annually. The plant utilizes the advanced technology of an automated production system to manufacture the rail market's most reliable concrete ties. Vossloh's high quality concrete is produced on-site with an automated batching system that precisely manages materials to meet or exceed AREMA requirements.

    Vossloh has installed a convenient spur track that links the facility directly to a primary rail line. "Vossloh has entered into long-term contracts to supply concrete ties to Canada's Class I railways. Our Monte Lake plant is ideally located to provide a quality product with great logistic benefits to national, regional and industrial rail networks," noted Brett Urquhart, Senior Vice President, Vossloh Tie Technologies.  

    Canadian rail spans thousands of miles of the most demanding track conditions in North America and Vossloh provides a substantial cost benefit to these networks. Vossloh's concrete ties maintain track alignment, improve performance efficiencies, and offer resistance to corrosion and wear caused by severe weather and heavy traffic. The heavy haul and industrial concrete ties manufactured at Vossloh's new British Columbia plant are designed to support a long lifecycle in Canada's varied and harsh track environments.

    About Vossloh

    Vossloh Tie Technologies is the leading supplier of concrete rail ties in North America and Australia, serving Class I, industrial, and transit railroads. The company operates 7 concrete tie plants strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and 4 manufacturing facilities in Australia. Vossloh offers a unique and expansive range of rail infrastructure products, including rail, concrete ties and panels, rail fastening systems, special trackwork, switch systems, and services related to the maintenance of mainline and industrial rail systems.

    Sales Contact

    Zach Hansen - Associate Vice President, Class 1 Sales, Vossloh Tie Technology

    phone: +1.612.834.3359

    email: zach.hansen@vossloh.com 

    Media Contact

    Michelle Rodriguez - Senior Marketing Manager, Vossloh North America

    phone: +1.980.312.2061

    email: michelle.rodriguez@vossloh.com 

    A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/62062b49-ddb4-48c1-9c48-2d329db20cd0

    Source: Vossloh North America

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: VOS




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7848.43
    21.48  ▲  0.27%
    DJIA 25988.75
    210.85  ▲  0.82%
    S&P 500 2885.19
    16.03  ▲  0.56%
    Data as of Aug 28, 2019 | 2:02PM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar