Vossloh Opens New Concrete Rail Tie Plant in British Columbia



Monte Lake Rail Products Facility to Service Canada's Class 1, Transit and Industrial Markets

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vossloh Tie Technologies, a division of Vossloh North America, has opened a major rail products manufacturing facility in Monte Lake, BC to produce prestressed concrete rail ties for Canadian rail markets. Vossloh is a key supplier of concrete rail ties, rail fasteners, and trackwork to rail systems worldwide. The new plant improves the quality and logistics of heavy haul ties supplied for installation throughout Canada. The British Columbia facility also expands Vossloh's concrete tie production capacity for Canadian industrial and transit rail customers nationwide.



Prodution site at Monte Lake, BC Vossloh Manufacturing Plant





The innovative facility near Kamloops, BC is designed to produce 100,000 to 350,000 concrete ties annually. The plant utilizes the advanced technology of an automated production system to manufacture the rail market's most reliable concrete ties. Vossloh's high quality concrete is produced on-site with an automated batching system that precisely manages materials to meet or exceed AREMA requirements.

Vossloh has installed a convenient spur track that links the facility directly to a primary rail line. "Vossloh has entered into long-term contracts to supply concrete ties to Canada's Class I railways. Our Monte Lake plant is ideally located to provide a quality product with great logistic benefits to national, regional and industrial rail networks," noted Brett Urquhart, Senior Vice President, Vossloh Tie Technologies.

Canadian rail spans thousands of miles of the most demanding track conditions in North America and Vossloh provides a substantial cost benefit to these networks. Vossloh's concrete ties maintain track alignment, improve performance efficiencies, and offer resistance to corrosion and wear caused by severe weather and heavy traffic. The heavy haul and industrial concrete ties manufactured at Vossloh's new British Columbia plant are designed to support a long lifecycle in Canada's varied and harsh track environments.

About Vossloh

Vossloh Tie Technologies is the leading supplier of concrete rail ties in North America and Australia, serving Class I, industrial, and transit railroads. The company operates 7 concrete tie plants strategically located throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and 4 manufacturing facilities in Australia. Vossloh offers a unique and expansive range of rail infrastructure products, including rail, concrete ties and panels, rail fastening systems, special trackwork, switch systems, and services related to the maintenance of mainline and industrial rail systems.

Sales Contact

Zach Hansen - Associate Vice President, Class 1 Sales, Vossloh Tie Technology

phone: +1.612.834.3359

email: zach.hansen@vossloh.com

Media Contact

Michelle Rodriguez - Senior Marketing Manager, Vossloh North America

phone: +1.980.312.2061

email: michelle.rodriguez@vossloh.com

Source: Vossloh North America