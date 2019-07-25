Quantcast

Vornado Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


NEW YORK, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE:VNO) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared the following quarterly preferred dividends:

Series A Convertible $ .8125000 per share
Series K Cumulative Redeemable $ .3562500 per share
Series L Cumulative Redeemable $ .3375000 per share
Series M Cumulative Redeemable $ .3281250 per share

In each case, dividends are payable on October 1, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

