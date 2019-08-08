Voleo's Google Digital Strategy Program Significantly Grows User Base



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voleo Trading Systems Inc.(TRAD: TSX-V) ("Voleo", the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on user acquisition since initiating Google's Digital Strategy program.



Voleo has been advertising through Universal App Campaigns since mid-June and has grown its registered user base by more than 50% over that period. Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, commented, "This program has generated thousands of prospective investors and the ability to reach large audiences in the way Google has done for us has clearly accelerated our growth. The increase in new user registration has enabled our team to enhance our investment platform and evolve it for behavior demonstrated by paid traffic. Most importantly, it has provided the company with a significant base from which to bring customers through the acquisition funnel."

There has also been a significant increase in investment clubs created on Voleo since campaign launch, with hundreds of clubs initiated over this period. Executive Chairman Mark Morabito added, "Each investment club provides users the opportunity to share knowledge and empowers ordinary people to invest. We are seeing clubs from all over the US, from college students, to families, to coworkers and more. To see these results over a short period of time provides validation and demonstrates there is significant potential for Voleo's social trading platform in America."

As part of its strategy to open new acquisition channels, Voleo is also planning marketing campaigns with podcasts and influencers that are aligned with the company's vision and which extend our message to more targeted audiences in the US. These opportunities will supplement current digital marketing initiatives and B2B partnerships that the Company is pursuing with financial institutions to help them engage with their customers and provide those customers with opportunities to build wealth.

About Voleo Trading Systems Inc.

Voleo is a mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage, retain and acquire retail customers.

