VOLARIS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF LOW-FARE FLIGHTS TO THE U.S.



Volaris marks the 10th year that it has offered its low fare flights between the U.S and Mexico, connecting friends and family on both sides of the border.

Volaris (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), the ultra low cost Mexican airline operating in Mexico, the United States and Central America is celebrating its 10th year of providing air service to the U.S. The airline, which initially began offering service to Los Angeles and Oakland in 2009, now flies to 100 U.S. destinations, including those added through the codeshare with Frontier Airlines, making it the Mexican airline with the most destinations in the U.S.

Volaris has transported more than 19.5 million passengers between Mexico and the U.S. in the past ten years. "Our mission is to connect friends and families as well as those doing business on both sides of the border, giving Volaris customers the chance to travel faster, more efficiently and more affordably" said Enrique Beltranena, President and CEO of Volaris.

Volaris has transported 113 million passengers since it was founded. In 2018 it became the largest Mexican carrier, with the most point-to-point destinations in Mexico. The airline operates 195 routes (125 domestic and 70 international) out of 67 airports (40 domestic and 27 international), flying to the United States, Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala. Volaris currently operates 60 routes to the United States, serving 24 U.S. airports, connecting Mexico and Central America with this great country.

The airline's success domestically and internationally is a result of the Volaris business model, which is designed to achieve low operating cost and utilizes a young and efficient fleet within its extensive point-to-point network. "This model enables Volaris to provide direct flight options to our customers, offer the best rates, and provide excellent safety on routes that are strategically important from an economic and social perspective" said Mr. Beltranena.

Flights between the U.S. and Mexico are available starting at $89 USD one way. Thanks to the advance purchase and innovative "Clean Fare" program, customers pay only for the services they need. Tickets may be purchased through the Volaris website (www.volaris.com) or the available sales channels such as authorized travel agencies and Call Centers in Mexico at 01-800-122-8000 and in the United States at 1-866-988-3527.



About Volaris:

("Volaris" or the "Company") (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR), is an ultra-low cost airline, with point-to-point service that operates in Mexico, the United States and Central America. Volaris offers low base rates to stimulate the market, offering quality customer service and a vast choice of products. Since it began operating in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from five to more than 195, and its fleet from four to 78 airplanes. Volaris offers more than 403 daily flight segments on routes connecting cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America, with one of the most modern aircraft fleets in the Americas. Volaris focuses on passengers who visit friends and family (VFR), business travelers worried about the cost of the trip and people who make pleasure trips in Mexico and to selected destinations in the United States and Central America. Volaris has received the Socially Responsible Company (ESR) award for ten consecutive years. For more information visit: www.volaris.com

