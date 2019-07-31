Vogogo Inc. Announces Rebrand to Cryptologic Corp.





TORONTO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vogogo Inc., a leading cryptocurrency miner (CSE:VGO) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the business' rebrand to Cryptologic. The comprehensive rebranding emphasizes the Company's focus on cryptocurrency mining and related services and includes a new logo, positioning, and website.



The Company has filed articles of amendment to change its name from "Vogogo Inc." to "Cryptologic Corp." effective as of July 31, 2019. Effective at the market opening on July 31, 2019, the Company will commence trading under its new name on the Canadian Securities Exchange, with its common shares trading under the new stock symbol "CRY" and its 8% Extendible Convertible Debentures trading under the new stock symbol "CRY.DB".

"Our new name, Cryptologic, better represents our business and where we are as an intelligent and experienced miner. The rebrand couldn't have come at a better time, as market conditions have improved dramatically from early spring" said John Kennedy FitzGerald, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cryptologic. "We've been in the mining business for over a year and a half and our facilities continue to perform extremely well. Bitcoin is cyclical, and mining is more than just running data centers. Through our experience we've learned a lot about optimizing sales and reinvestment in equipment and we are well positioned for the future," added Mr. FitzGerald.

About Cryptologic Corp.

Cryptologic Corp. currently operates its cryptocurrency mining activities in Québec. This includes mining for cryptocurrencies for its own account and within mining pools. Cryptologic Corp. continues to explore opportunities in all aspects of the cryptocurrency segment.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release, including statements with respect to the date of commencement of trading under its new name on the Canadian Securities Exchange, contain forward-looking information which can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "desires", "will", "should", "projects", "estimates", "contemplates", "anticipates", "intends", or any negative such as "does not believe" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, including the risk that trading will not occur under the new name on July 16th, 2019, and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

