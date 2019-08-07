Vodafone Idea Partners with Amdocs for Multi-Year Smart Operations Services for Postpaid Segment



23 million Vodafone Idea postpaid customers to be supported by Amdocs Service Monetization Software Suite and SmartOps services

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL) has selected Amdocs to consolidate the merged entity's postpaid operations for retail and enterprise customers across mobile and fixed-line services. As part of the new multi-year agreement, Idea postpaid customers will be migrated to Amdocs Service Monetization Software Suite, which has been supporting Vodafone postpaid customers under the managed services model for several years. Vodafone Idea is the largest telecommunications company in India, serving more than 320 million customers.



By migrating Idea's entire postpaid customer base to Amdocs' software, Vodafone Idea will be able to streamline and further automate and digitalize postpaid operations across the merged entity and offer improved customer service and digital experience consistently to almost 23 million customers (as at June 2019). At the same time, within a very short timeframe, Idea's postpaid operations will be migrated to Amdocs' Service Monetization Software Suite and Smart Operations (SmartOps) services without any business disruption.

VIL is undertaking the world's biggest telecom network integration in India and is partnering with the best of global technology companies and equipment vendors to roll out the latest technologies for enabling a richer customer experience and making its network future-fit and 5G-ready.

Commenting on the partnership, Vishant Vora, chief technology officer at Vodafone Idea Ltd said, "Our endeavor is to achieve faster synergies through digital transformation. Our renewed partnership with Amdocs will enable VIL to further modernize, automate, and digitize operations, resulting in speedy introduction of new services, innovative price plans and bundling. This will help us provide a compelling digital experience and service quality, such as faster bill delivery and more accurate billing to our entire base of postpaid customers."

Amdocs' SmartOps services leverage advanced automation and machine learning to continuously enhance customer experiences and operational efficiencies, as well as identify new areas for improvement. With short DevOps cycles for development and deployment, as well as a unique adaptation of Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) methodologies for digitalized operations, Amdocs' SmartOps enables customers to enjoy faster time to market and operational excellence in any environment - on-premise, cloud or hybrid. Amdocs Services Monetization Software Suite and SmartOps services are part of AmdocsONE, an industry-leading suite of open, modular and integrated business solutions designed to accelerate the industry's dynamic and continuous digital transformation.

"Vodafone Idea, post-merger, has become the largest telecom operator in India," said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer at Amdocs. "In a highly competitive market such as India, it's imperative for service providers to reimagine the customer experience and set new benchmarks by embracing modern technologies. To consistently excite consumers and win their loyalty, large brands, serving millions of consumers, must therefore find ways to continually streamline and improve operations in order to remain agile and serve their customers better."

