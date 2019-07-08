VMworld 2019 Returns to San Francisco and Barcelona to Help Attendees Learn, Connect and Innovate in the World of IT and Business





PALO ALTO, Calif., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced that VMworld 2019 US will be held Aug. 25-29 in San Francisco at the Moscone Center. Later this year, VMworld 2019 Europe will return to Fira Barcelona Gran Via from Nov. 4-7 in Barcelona.



This year's theme "Make Your Mark," empowers VMworld 2019 attendees to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. Comprised of IT technical professionals and business decision makers, ecosystem partners and industry leaders, attendees can find the knowledge, peer network, technologies and conversations they need to enable their companies' digital transformation.

The five-day event features general session keynotes featuring VMware executives, and hundreds of user-driven panels, certification trainings and labs on industry topics. VMworld content will cover data center and cloud, networking and security, digital workspace - as well as emerging areas such as IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more.

"VMworld 2019 US and VMworld 2019 Europe will demonstrate the impact of today's rapidly changing IT environments, and allow attendees to experience first-hand how to accelerate technology-driven transformation without disruption," said Robin Matlock, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, VMware. "We have an action-packed week planned for our customers, partners and for the industry at both events and can't wait to unveil new VMware innovations that help set the stage for what comes next."

At VMworld 2019, attendees will be able to:

Discover new and emerging product breakthroughs, best practices, and case studies

Meet face-to-face with subject matter experts who bring new perspectives to pain points and opportunities across today's industries

Engage with VMware's partner ecosystem, industry leaders, and other IT executives - a "who's who" in digital business

Gain direct experience in expert-guided hands-on labs and VMware certification opportunities

VMworld 2019 Registration

To register to attend VMworld 2019, please visit: http://www.vmworld.com

For questions about press registration, please contact: vmworld@archetype.co

For questions about analyst registration, please contact: vmworldar@spotlightar.com

For a current list of VMworld U.S. sponsors and exhibitors, please visit: https://my.vmworld.com/widget/vmware/vmworld19us/exhlisting

About VMworld 2019

VMworld 2019 is the industry's largest virtualization and cloud computing event. Hosted in both San Francisco and Barcelona, VMworld features more than 1,000 unique sessions and labs, nearly 300 sponsors and exhibitors, and several networking events to accelerate the journey to a software-defined business - from mobile devices to the data center and the cloud. VMworld attendees will have unparalleled access to the knowledge and tools they need to master the new cloud landscape and transform their business.

To learn more about VMworld, please visit: www.vmworld.com.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world's most complex digital infrastructure. The company's compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

VMware and VMworld are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

Source: VMware, Inc.