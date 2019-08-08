Quantcast

VMware to Announce Fiscal Year 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results on Thursday, August 22, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 04:15:00 PM EDT


PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), a leading innovator in enterprise software, plans to announce fiscal year 2020 second quarter financial results after market close on Thursday, August 22, 2019.  The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET that day to review financial results and business outlook.  A live web broadcast of the event will be available on the VMware Investor Relations website at http://ir.vmware.com. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About VMware



VMware software powers the world's most complex digital infrastructure. The company's compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings provide a dynamic and efficient digital foundation to over 500,000 customers globally, aided by an ecosystem of 75,000 partners. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, this year VMware celebrates twenty years of breakthrough innovation benefiting business and society. For more information, please visit https://www.vmware.com/company.html.

