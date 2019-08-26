VMware Showcases New Technology Offerings and Advances Tech for Good Initiatives at VMworld 2019



VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger Inspires Attendees to ‘Make Their Mark' at Global Industry Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld U.S. 2019 - Today at the VMworld 2019 general session keynote, VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) showcased its vision of a software architecture that enables any app, on any cloud, to any device with new technology offerings, customer stories and strategic partnerships.



VMware CEO Pat Gelsinger took the stage, jumpstarting the conference with a conversation spanning VMware's commitment to being a force for good and an industry perspective on technology in people's daily lives. Gelsinger explained how VMware is redefining what is possible from cloud and Kubernetes to networking, security, and digital workspace, and with technologies such as AI and 5G. The keynote also demonstrated the global impact that VMware has created through its products and people working together with customers and partners, to make technology a force for good.

"VMware is committed to providing software solutions to enable customers to build, run, manage, connect and protect any app, on any cloud and any device," said Pat Gelsinger, chief executive officer, VMware. "We are passionate about our ability to drive positive global impact across our people, products and the planet."

Technology Innovations Take Center Stage at VMworld

From start to finish, the VMworld general session keynote was jam-packed with new innovation announcements across VMware's entire solution portfolio.

Highlights include:

VMware Tanzu: This new portfolio of products and services will help enterprises build modern applications, run Kubernetes with consistency across environments, and manage all their Kubernetes clusters from a single control point.

VMware Tanzu Mission Control: With this tech preview, customers will have a single point of control to manage all their conformant Kubernetes clusters regardless of where they are running - VMware vSphere, public clouds, managed services, packaged distributions and do-it-yourself (DIY) Kubernetes.

Project Pacific: This tech preview is focused on transforming VMware vSphere into a Kubernetes native platform.

NVIDIA / VMware Cloud on AWS: A strategic partnership between NVIDIA and VMware to deliver accelerated GPU services for VMware Cloud on AWS to power modern enterprise applications, including AI, machine learning and data analytics workflows.

VMware also spotlighted customers who are driving their own digital transformations, including Gap and Freddie Mac. Additionally, VMware highlighted Angel Medflight and TechSoup as customers who are driving positive societal impact.

VMware Advances Tech as a Force for Good

During today's general session keynote, Gelsinger articulated VMware's commitment and support for TechSoup, a one-stop IT shop for global nonprofits. With 70 partner NGOs around the world, TechSoup manages the only global philanthropy program that brings together more than 100 tech companies to provide technology donations and charitable offers to NGOs everywhere. In the past 30 years, TechSoup has reached 1.3 million NGOs and facilitated distribution of technology products and grants valued at more than $12.1 billion. VMware is supporting TechSoup initiatives to significantly expand its offerings and nearly double the number of nonprofit organizations it serves.

20,000 Attendees From More Than 100 Countries Descend on San Francisco for VMworld 2019

This year's event theme "Make Your Mark," empowers VMworld 2019 attendees to learn, connect and innovate in the world of IT and business. Comprised of IT technical professionals and business decision makers, ecosystem partners and industry leaders, attendees can find the knowledge, peer network, technologies and conversations they need to enable their companies' digital transformations.

The five-day event features general session keynotes delivered by VMware executives, and hundreds of user-driven panels, certification trainings and labs on industry topics. VMworld content will cover data center and cloud, networking and security, digital workspace - as well as emerging areas such as IoT, artificial intelligence, blockchain and more. Learn more about VMworld 2019.

