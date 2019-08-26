VMware Cloud on AWS Helps Customers Migrate and Modernize Applications with Consistent Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Operations



New commissioned study shows customers who want to migrate to the cloud can save 59 percent in operational costs with VMware Cloud on AWS versus the equivalent capacity in a traditional data center

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMworld U.S. 2019- This week at VMworld 2019, VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) showcased how customers are adopting VMware Cloud on AWS to migrate and modernize their applications. Additionally, the company unveiled new research that illustrates the financial benefits that can result from migrating to VMware Cloud on AWS.



VMware Cloud on AWS is a jointly engineered service that brings VMware's enterprise class software-defined data center capabilities to Amazon Web Services (AWS), with optimized access to AWS services. The service offers ultra-fast cloud migration, powered by VMware HCX and vMotion combined with consistent hybrid cloud infrastructure and operations. Once applications are migrated, customers can extend the capabilities of these applications through integration of native AWS services, such as Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon SageMaker. In the future, through innovative technology such as Bitfusion and partnerships with industry leaders such as NVIDIA, customers will be able to enrich existing applications and power new modern enterprise applications, including AI, machine learning, and data analytics workflows, through best-in-class GPU acceleration services.

VMware Cloud on AWS is now available in 16 AWS regions globally and can be purchased from both AWS and VMware, and the companies' respective partner networks. Since August 2018, VMware Cloud on AWS customers are up 4x, total VMs are up total VMs is up 9x, the number of partners with VMC Competency is up 3x and the number of available ISV partner validated solutions is up 3x.

"VMware Cloud on AWS is the easy button to migrate business-critical applications to the cloud, and research now shows that customers can also significantly lower infrastructure and ongoing operational cost by moving to the service," said Mark Lohmeyer, senior vice president and general manager, cloud platform business unit, VMware. "Customers across every vertical industry around the world are deriving tremendous value by migrating to VMware Cloud on AWS, and are now beginning the process of modernizing their applications through both native AWS services and new VMware innovations that we are jointly engineering."

New Study Shows Strong Cost Savings and ROI When Migrating to VMware Cloud on AWS

For companies considering a cloud migration, VMware Cloud on AWS represents an ideal destination. As evidence, VMware recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study(1) and examined the potential ROI enterprises can realize by migrating to VMware Cloud on AWS. Forrester constructed a composite organization representative of companies interviewed for the study. The composite organization has the following characteristics: 80 servers; 40 to 1 ratio of VMs to applications; $2 million annual software budget and a three-year contract. Overall, the study showed the composite organization saved 59 percent of operational costs in the cloud, versus the equivalent capacity on-premises. Additionally, the following risk-adjusted present value (PV) quantified benefits are representative of those experienced by the companies interviewed:

Avoided application redesign, totaling savings of $2.7M

Reduced labor hours for operations, saving $1.2M

Reduction in data center operating costs, totaling $1.4M

Software and hardware savings of $3.2M.

Download and read the full study here and visit the VMware Cloud On AWS ROI Estimator.

VMware Cloud on AWS Customer Stories

VMware Cloud on AWS continues to attract large interest from customers globally. A broad range of organizations of all sizes and across all industries including healthcare, media and entertainment, transportation, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, government, education, professional services, and technology are customers of the service. George Sink, P.A.; IHS Markit; and Provident Mexico are three such customers.

George Sink, P.A. is one of the largest personal-injury law firms in the Southeast, based in Charleston, SC. Timothy Mullen, CIO at George Sink said, "Our fast expansion and headquarters in a hurricane-prone coastal city led us to consider IT options outside growing our physical data center. We turned to VMware Cloud on AWS to support our current goals and future vision of going to the cloud. Now we can vMotion our Horizon and vSAN environments supporting our large call center to the AWS Cloud. No consultants. No new skill sets required. We didn't even have to hire new staff for our move to VMware Cloud on AWS. One person can manage the entire infrastructure. I was able to spin up a full software-defined data center from my kitchen table before sitting down to eat dinner. Additionally, our IT support hiring strategy can now pivot towards building a team skillset focused on our staff and customers, and not on hiring more engineers to tend to servers in racks. The simplicity of VMware Cloud on AWS is just amazing."

IHS Markit is a business information provider headquartered in London, and serves more than 50,000 business and government customers worldwide. Ben Tanner, director of cloud enablement at IHS Markit said, "VMware has been with us step by step in our cloud. By leveraging consistent VMware infrastructure on-premises and in the cloud with VMware Cloud on AWS, we are maximizing our existing processes, systems and training, and creating a highly automated environment to support the demands placed on IT operations. Using solutions such as VMware HCX and VMware vRealize Automation Cloud, we are able to derive value from the cloud more rapidly, as we migrate a growing amount of workloads to the cloud. We can also extend our security footprint into the cloud, including network and policy templates developed with NSX and Palo Alto Networks, through a single control plane with no re-work."

Provident Mexico is the main home loans provider in Mexico that serves micro business owners and Mexican consumers who have not traditionally had access to banking products. Provident is part of International Personal Finance (IPF), an international company specialized in granting personal home loans, with over 130 years of experience and operate in Mexico and Central Europe. Nestor Rodriguez, director of technology and change for Provident Mexico, said, "Provident is a highly regulated international financial services company with decades of established processes and legacy systems. We needed a partner who would listen to us, understand us, and guide our cloud strategy as we embarked on a digital transformation to make us more agile, delivering new services and applications faster. We deployed VMware Cloud on AWS and the results have been striking: the implementation was completed faster than planned, and since then, we've cut the amount of time it takes to deploy a new application or service from 18 months to six months, and we envision cutting that down to three weeks in the near future."

1 - The Total Economic Impact™ Of VMware Cloud On AWS, an August 2019 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of VMware

