Vivos Inc. Stock Symbol Reverts to RDGL University of Missouri Report Near Completion





Richland WA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCPINK:RDGL), stock symbol reverts back to RDGL effective with the open of trading on Monday, July 29. As previously disclosed, the D at the end of the stock ticker is removed 20 business days following the completion of the reverse stock split that was completed on June 28, 2019.



Additionally, the University of Missouri is completing the final report on the IsoPet® therapy that was conducted over the last year. After receiving that report, we will submit it to the FDA and schedule a pre-submittal meeting to emphasize the key points of the completed test plan.

We are greatly encouraged that the tests demonstrate that IsoPet® was safe and effective. In particular, since the University of Missouri had both CT and PET, we were able to demonstrate the perfusion of IsoPet® into the tumor, which was one of the FDA's primary questions among others.

At this upcoming meeting we intend to refine the remaining testing needed to complete the pre-clinical requirements to write the Investigational Device Exemption, IDE. Obtaining IDE approval after submittal typically takes at least eight months.

Mike Korenko said "Our primary near-term emphasis it to expand our IsoPet® therapy commercially, while continuing to advance RadioGel™ within the FDA, with the goal of securing the IDE for human trials."

Vivos Inc. is a pharmaceutical company researching and developing minimally invasive treatments to combat cancer in humans and animals. It has developed an Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy injectable device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and in humans (Radiogel™). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company's proprietary hydrogel formulation. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non- resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

IsoPet® is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. This hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial space after injection to keep the radiation source safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

IsoPet® also has a short half-life - delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out- patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to the family.

The IsoPet® Solutions division is using university veterinary hospitals to demonstrate the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers. The testing on feline sarcoma at the Washington State University is completed and the testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri is currently underway.

The Company recently obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that IsoPet® is classified as a device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. FDA does not require pre-market approval for veterinary devices so no additional approval is required for treating skin cancer, which is the largest market sector. Following this demonstration phase, Vivos can begin to generate revenues through the sale of IsoPet® to University animal hospitals and private veterinary clinic consortiums.

IsoPet® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel™ for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names in order to avoid confusion and cross-use.

The Company is also engaging the FDA for premarket clearance to market RadioGel™ for the treatment of advanced basal and squamous cell skin cancers in humans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

