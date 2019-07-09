Vivos Inc. Pilot Clinic Completes Their Certification Training





Richland WA, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Inc. (OTCPINK:RDGLD) Vivos, Inc. is pleased to announce that Vista Veterinary Hospital has completed its first Isopet® certification training for two verterinary professionals, with more expected in the near future.

Employee certification is the last major step prior to offering public participation in our commercial IsoPet® therapy development program. We are currently finalizing the administrative details. Since Vista is the first clinic offering the Isopet® therapy, we will be screening applications using a disciplined process. We are near completion of our a web page portal for interested pet owners to submit their Expression of Interest Application. These will be reviewed by Vista. Any direct callers to Vista will be included in this same screening process. Our first patient has already been identified.

Dr. Mike Korenko stated "reaching this point is exciting. It is based on a disciplined approach, which is necessary when bringing a new cancer therapy product to market. We look forward to extending and improving the quality of life of many pets, while at the same time collecting data for our interactions with the FDA. We intend to gain experience and generate therapy data at Vista for several months before expanding to other regional clinics. All data will be shared with the veterinary oncology community."

In addition, Dr. Charles Maitz will be formally presenting the results from the University of Missouri Isopet® developmental therapy study at the Veterinary Cancer Society Conference that is being held in October."

About Vivos Inc. (OTC:RDGLD)

Vivos Inc. is a pharmaceutical company researching and developing minimally invasive treatments to combat cancer in humans and animals. It has developed an Yttrium-90 based brachytherapy injectable device, for the treatment of tumors in animals (IsoPet®) and in humans (Radiogel™). Brachytherapy uses highly localized radiation to destroy cancerous tumors by placing a radioactive isotope directly inside the treatment area using the company's proprietary hydrogel formulation. The injection delivers therapeutic radiation from within the tumor without the entrance skin dose and associated side effects of treatment that characterize external-beam radiation therapy. This feature allows safe delivery of higher doses needed for treating both non-resectable and radiation-resistant cancers.

IsoPet® is a hydrogel liquid containing tiny yttrium-90 phosphate particles that may be administered directly into a tumor. This hydrogel is an yttrium-90 carrier at room temperature that gels within the tumor interstitial space after injection to keep the radiation source safely in place. The short-range beta radiation from yttrium-90 localizes the dose within the treatment area so that normal organs and tissues are not adversely affected.

IsoPet® also has a short half-life - delivering more than 90% of its therapeutic radiation within 10 days. This compares favorably to other available treatment options requiring up to six weeks or more to deliver a full course of radiation therapy. Therapy can be safely administered as an out-patient procedure and the patient may return home without subsequent concern for radiation dose to the family.

The IsoPet® Solutions division is using university veterinary hospitals to demonstrate the safety and therapeutic effectiveness for different animal cancers. The testing on feline sarcoma at the Washington State University is completed and the testing on canine soft tissue sarcomas at the University of Missouri is currently underway.

The Company recently obtained confirmation from the FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine that IsoPet® is classified as a device according to its intended use and means by which it achieves its intended purpose. The FDA also reviewed the product labeling which included canine and feline sarcomas as the initial indications for use. FDA does not require pre-market approval for veterinary devices so no additional approval is required for treating skin cancer, which is the largest market sector. Following this demonstration phase, Vivos can begin to generate revenues through the sale of IsoPet® to University animal hospitals and private veterinary clinic consortiums.

IsoPet® for treating animals uses the same technology as RadioGel™ for treating humans. The Food and Drug Administration advised using different product names in order to avoid confusion and cross-use.

The Company is also engaging the FDA for premarket clearance to market RadioGel™ for the treatment of advanced basal and squamous cell skin cancers in humans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Vivos Inc.Michael K. Korenko, President & CEO

MKorenko@RadioGel.com

Source: Vivos Inc.