VitalHub Featured in 2019 Branham300 List of Top ICT Companies





TORONTO, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") (TSXV:VHI) is pleased to announce it has been featured in Branham Group's 2019 list of top Canadian tech companies.

Branham Group Inc. (Branham) is a leading Tech Industry Analyst & Strategic Advisory company servicing the Global Information & Communication Technology (ICT) industry. For over 25 years, the Branham300 has highlighted the top Canadian private and public companies, and multinational ICT companies operating in Canada, as ranked by revenues. It illustrates the depth and breadth of innovative technologies developed in Canada and is widely considered to be a leading source of intelligence on Canada's ICT industry.

VitalHub has been featured as #188 of the Branham300: https://branhamgroup.com/2018_branham300/vitalhub-corp/. In part, VitalHub's recognition by Branham can be attributed to the significant revenue growth experienced in 2018, growing 695% YoY from 2018 to over $9.1M.

"We are pleased to be included in such a notable list, among global leaders in tech the likes of BCE, Telus, Rogers Communications, to name a few," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. "It is positive to see that the progress we have made to date is getting recognized. As we continue to execute on our M&A and growth strategy, we aim to become a major player in the IT space in Canada."

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child through Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health, Social Service and Acute Care sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, Patient Flow, Web-Based Assessment and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, including the share consolidation proposal, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Source: Vitalhub Corp.