VitalHub Announces the Licensing of the TREAT NRS Submission Module to the St. Joseph’s Continuing Care Centre Sudbury

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VHI) is pleased to announce the sale of its TREAT National Rehabilitation Reporting System Module to the the St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre Sudbury, a 64-bed class G and E hospital that stands as the first stand-alone continuing and rehabilitative care facility in the North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN).



Following a Ministry of Health request to convert 75% of their 64 continuing care beds to rehabilitation beds, St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre urgently needed a solution that meets the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) data standards for mandated electronic submissions. VitalHub's TREAT NRS Submission Module was selected following an extensive evaluation of competitive solutions. The TREAT NRS Submission module will be deployed as a "Software As A Service" agreement and integrate with St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre's primary Electronic Health Record.

St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre joins other Healthcare providers currently utilizing the TREAT NRS Module which include, St. John's Rehab Program at Sunnybrook, Northumberland Hills Hospital and the Ross Memorial Hospital Cardiovascular Rehabilitation Unit.

"While the majority of our Ontario TREAT customer have implemented our mental health offerings, it's encouraging to note recent wins on our Rehabilitation solution as well." - Dan Matlow, CEO VitalHub.

"We are pleased to be partnering with VitalHub to ensure the rehabilitation we are providing to our patients is captured in an efficient and effective manner. Implementation of the rehabilitation designation and associated assessments is an exciting step forward towards the strategic direction of becoming Sudbury's designated rehabilitation hospital." - Jo-Anne Palkovits, President & CEO, St. Joseph's Health Centre.

ABOUT ST. JOSEPH'S CONTINUING CARE CENTER SUDBURY

St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre (SJCCC) is a 64-bed class G and E hospital that opened on June 1, 2009, as the first stand-alone continuing and rehabilitative care facility in the North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN). St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre contributes to an expanded continuum of care for the Sudbury area and will nurture the body, mind, and spirit of all patients at various stages of their life journey. St. Joseph's Continuing Care Centre of Sudbury was provincially incorporated and received its letter patent as a non-profit corporation on January 18, 2008, and a Registered Charity on September 22, 2009.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

VitalHub develops and supports mission-critical information systems in the Social Service, Mental Health (Child, Youth and Adult), Long Term Care, Community Health Service, Home Health and Hospital sectors. VitalHub technologies include Blockchain, Mobile, and Web-Based Assessment, Client Management and Electronic Health Record solutions.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore innovation hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

