Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC:VSHC) Announces Closing of First Acquisition Hi-Alloy Valve



Several More Acquisitions In The Coming Weeks

Houston, TX, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK:VSHC) has closed on its initial acquisition target, HiAlloy Valve LLC dba Hi-Alloy Valve. VSHC's CEO, Mr. Linh Nguyen, stated, "With a comprehensive product line utilized across several industries, Hi-Alloy will serve as a building block of VSHC's growth strategy. Now that this acquisition is complete, we will begin focusing on closing additional acquisition targets over the next few months. We anticipate a binding LOI with our next target to be signed as early as next week."

Hi-Alloy Valve manufactures API-certified industrial valves for upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors with an extensive product line of ball valves, gate valves, check valves, plug valves, and pig valves. HAV's supply chain strategy and quality management system provides a highly-scalable model that exponentially increases revenue while minimizing operational inefficiencies. HAV's leadership team brings over 55 years of industry experience to VSHC.

VSHC expects to execute the next several acquisitions quickly in the upcoming weeks. The additional acquisition targets will provide comprehensive offerings for VSHC's aggressive growth plan. Stay tuned for the announcement of VSHC's new name and brand release.

About LTN Capital Ventures

LTN Capital invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. LTN Capital's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The company's growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

To subscribe to company updates, please visit the Company's website at www.ltncap.com

About Hi-Alloy Valve

Hi-Alloy Valve ("HAV") is a leading supplier of valves across multiple industries with the primary focus on wellhead (API 6A upstream) and pipeline (API 6D midstream) valves for the oil and gas industry. HAV is a certified ISO 9001:2015 and API Q1 company that provides the global energy market with an extensive product line and exceptional service.

For more information about Hi-Alloy Valve visit - www.hialloyvalve.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-856-9777.

Contact Information

VSHC Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LTN Capital Ventures

1-713-849-1300

investors@ltncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

