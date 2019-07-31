Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC:VSHC) Announces Acquisition of Velocity Manufacturing Corporation



Houston, TX, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Visual Healthcare Corp. (OTC PINK:VSHC) announced today that the company has signed on its second acquisition target, Velocity Manufacturing Corporation. Mr. Linh Nguyen, LTN Capital's CEO, stated, "We are extremely excited to add Velocity to our family of companies. With 2018 revenue of nearly $3MM and approximately $400K monthly average run rate in the first half of 2019, this is an excellent acquisition to help bolster our balance sheet. Velocity is a perfect example of the types of companies we intend to acquire with modest revenues poised for rapid growth." Velocity also currently has bids for contracts, that if successful, will result in growth above what the company has experienced this year already.



Velocity Manufacturing Corporation provides unparalleled and exceptional service, quality, and delivery and serves several multi-billion dollar clients. Velocity's design, drafting, and CNC technology are driven by skilled and licensed engineering professionals. The company operates in a broad range of industrial sectors with promising new opportunities in nuclear energy. With a facility situated on several acres running state-of-the-art equipment, Velocity has the capacity to meet the highest quality demands and production volume while maintaining a culture of safety first throughout the work environment.

LTN Capital Ventures is also getting closer to the unveiling of its new name and brand identity for VSHC. An announcement will be made soon along with the release of its website in the following weeks. The new website will provide information with LTN Capital's potential business units and how each piece will come together. Follow @LTNCap on Twitter to stay updated with the latest news.

About LTN Capital Ventures

LTN Capital invests in emerging growth companies in energy, oil & gas, renewables and industrial manufacturing sectors. LTN Capital's executive management team brings over 50 years of experience in the global energy market. The company's growth strategy includes deepening products and services offered to existing customers as well as acquiring complementary business units.

About Velocity Manufacturing Corporation

Velocity Manufacturing Corporation, based in Houston, Texas, provides Computer Numerically Controlled (CNC) machining and fabrication services to national and global energy organizations. The company's leadership brings over 50 years of industry knowledge and experience. Velocity's skilled professionals, high-tech tools and technology drive its unmatched service, standards, safety, and growth.

For more information about Velocity Manufacturing visit www.velocitymfgcorp.com or contact the Company directly at 1-713-849-1300.





