VISLINK TO LAUNCH INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS AT IBC 2019





New Wireless Camera Systems and Satcom Offerings to be Featured



Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:VISL), global leaders in live video communications in the broadcast, military and government markets, will be exhibiting several new communication solutions at this year's International Broadcasting Convention (IBC). The event will take place at Amsterdam RAI from September 13 through 17, 2019. Please note that this year we will be exhibiting in a new location—Hall 6, Booth 27.



"Our presence at IBC 2019 represents our continued commitment to bringing the next generation of broadcast solutions to market around the world. It is the ideal venue for us to maximise our exposure, continue business development and broaden the sectors to which we offer solutions," said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink.

This year, we are excited to combine the innovation from our legacy brands to build on the success of the Microlite 2. The result will be the launch of our brand new Microlite 3 transmitter - a compact and affordable HD solution. The new model includes the Link Modulation Scheme - Terrestrial (LMST), an efficient modulation technique that is compatible with all Vislink receivers and is a perfect low-cost solution for Video and Data Transport System and ViewBack. The new system also includes a telemetry package, providing PoV camera and remote control to be used in conjunction with our DragonFly FocalPoint System.

In addition, the system is compatible with PSF formats and has expanded the 5GHz RF band to include the U-NII Low 5.15-5.2GHz, with potential to house higher frequencies (6.0-8.5GHz bands). We'll be releasing more details soon, so follow our website and social media pages for the latest product development news!

With over 50 years of expertise serving the broadcast, military and government markets, Vislink Technologies has broadened our high definition wireless camera offerings. We can deliver HEVC and DVB-S2X satellite efficiency with our DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder. Network operators still look to satellite to close the connectivity gap when global access is required and when high availability is critical. The cost of leasing satellite time remains a subject of acute focus. The advent of two new technologies in the form of HEVC and DVB-S2X has the potential to rebalance financial and technical considerations by offering ultimate satellite bandwidth efficiency. The low latency HCAM transmitter and Ultra Receiver-LD (ULRX-LD) system delivers wireless camera HDR (High Dynamic Range). Additionally, the latest HEVC video compression and DVB-S2X satellite modulation technology allows a 50-percent reduction in leased satellite bandwidth compared to MPEG-4, DVB-S2 technology, which enables a dramatically reduced satellite OPEX. The DVE6100 and IRD6200 are the smallest and lightest 4K UHD DVB-S2X exciter and 4K UHD HEVC DVB-S2X IRD on the market, respectively. Together, they represent the perfect solution to complement broadcast sports and news coverage applications. For more information, view our product white paper at the following link: https://www.vislink.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/DVB-S2X-HEVC-Benefits-for-DVE-IRD.pdf

Vislink will also be presenting the new INCAM-HS (Sony) and INCAM-HG (Grass Valley) integrated wireless camera transmitters for Sony and Grass Valley's new multi-format live camera systems during IBC. Perfect for event coverage, newsgathering and sports broadcasting, the INCAM systems feature the same technology as Vislink's HCAM on-camera device, which offers market leading, single-frame end-to-end UHD latency. Attendees can view the INCAM-HS, specifically designed for Sony's HDC-5500 new 4K multiformat live camera system, on SONY's stand in Hall 13 A10, and the INCAM-HG, designed for the Grass Valley LDX Series HD Camera, on Grass Valley's stand in Hall 9 A01. As an integrated option, the Vislink INCAM-HS/HG reduces the weight at the rear of the camera, resulting in a significantly improved weight distribution for operators. The INCAM-HS/HG is ideal for all current image capture needs - including UHD and HDR, with high-quality 4:2:2 Chroma and 10-bit Luna - and features integrated camera control, delivering an easy-to-use, fully integrated grab-and-go camera solution.

About Vislink Technologies Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL.

To check out the full range of Vislink's solutions for live production and broadcast, please visit www.vislink.com or stop by our booth for more information: IBC 2019 Rai Amsterdam Hall 6 B.27.

