Vislink Technologies to Issue Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update on August 14, 2019





HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. ("Vislink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:VISL), the global leader in live video communications, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.



In lieu of holding a conference call to discuss the results, the Company will issue a Corporate Update that will include a review of the financial results and an update on corporate developments. The Corporate Update document will be made available in the Latest Investor News section of the Vislink Technologies website, at https://www.vislink.com/investors/investor-news/.

Roger Branton, CEO of Vislink Technologies, said, "We look forward to reporting on the progress we made during the second quarter. Our decision to forgo the historical practice of holding earnings calls is in line with the approach a number of similar growth-focused companies have adopted. The following factors influenced our decision: the determination that our commitment to building sustainable, profitable growth with a long-term focus is not adequately reflected in the traditional single-quarter snapshot views the call format emphasized; the fact that, as a highly cost-conscious organization, we consider the expenses incurred to conduct the calls to not be a prudent use of Company funds; and the conclusion that earnings calls offer limited usefulness in providing material information beyond what is publicly available, due to public company disclosure requirements."

Mr. Branton continued, "We intend to cover much of the same type of subject matter in the Corporate Update that we did on our earnings calls. We are confident that utilizing this approach will offer Company shareholders and other followers of Vislink Technologies the opportunity to find out as much information as previously disseminated in the conference call format."

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company's intellectual property portfolio includes over 60 US and international patent matters covering key and wireless communications areas. Vislink Technologies shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Vislink's current expectations, plans and prospects. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, references to Vislink's expectations regarding the closing of the public offering. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, including market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed offering, and the other factors described in Vislink's filings with the SEC.

Other risks and uncertainties of which Vislink is not currently aware may also affect Vislink's forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof. Vislink undertakes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.

