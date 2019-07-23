Vislink Technologies Receives Orders Valued at $1.6 Million from Global Clients for Satellite Communications Equipment





HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) announced today that it has received orders valued at approximately $1.6 million from global clients for its industry-leading satellite communications equipment. The organizations clients include organizations in broadcast and MilGov markets. Vislink has been supplying satellite communications solutions to these sectors for over 30 years, and currently has several thousand satellite terminal installations active worldwide.

Vislink satcom solutions ensure robust, secure communications while delivering low transmission costs for organizations that need high-quality, reliable connectivity. The Vislink satcom line features terminals that range from 65cm manpacks to 2.4m flyaway and driveaway systems, with all available in multiband configurations. Key products in the line include: AirPro 75Ka, a small, low-cost, single-button deployment IP satellite data terminal; the updated DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder that support 4k UHD transmissions and deliver ultimate bandwidth efficiencies; the MSAT, a highly portable tri-band satellite antenna system that can be set up anywhere to provide secure and non-secure data and video transmission in as little as five minutes; and NewSwift HD 240, a roof-mounted driveaway antenna designed to meet the highest standards of reliability and functionality for today's broadcast and military markets. More information about Vislink satcom solutions can be found at https://www.vislink.com/satellite/.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company's shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

