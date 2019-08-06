Vislink Technologies Awarded New Patent for Maintaining Wireless Network Performance in Challenging Conditions





Latest Innovation Adds to Vislink's Body of Intellectual Property

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:VISL) announced today that it has been awarded a patent describing how to maximize the throughput of wireless systems that operate in interference-prone conditions. The patent, "Channel Access and Fairness Protocol for Contention-Based-Access to Networks with Biased Detection" describes an approach that enables a wireless network to maintain robust performance, despite adverse operating environments. The company's intellectual property portfolio includes over 60 US and international patent matters covering key wireless and wireless communications areas.

Roger Branton, CEO of Vislink Technologies, said, "We are proud to add this latest innovation to our broad portfolio of intellectual property. Vislink has a long heritage of research and development that has allowed it to maintain its position as a market and technology leader in the industries it serves. We remain committed to delivering products that embody the latest in video transmission technology, in terms of features, performance and reliability, even under the most demanding conditions."

Vislink has pioneered numerous advancements in video communications technology. Their innovation-focused legacy enables the company to produce systems that provide uncompromised reliability, even in the face of interference and other factors that can degrade transmissions. Vislink's robust, integrated solutions allow transmission of reliable video footage captured from both aerial and ground-based sources to fixed and mobile receiver locations. This capability is critical in meeting the demands of the live production and military/government sectors that Vislink operates in.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company's shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

