Vislink Technologies Awarded Basic Ordering Agreement (BOA) from NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)





Offers NATO Countries Expedited Acquisition Process for Purchasing



Vislink Satcom Solutions and Engineering Services

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) announced today that it has signed a Basic Ordering Agreement ("BOA") with the NATO Communications and Information Agency ("NCIA"). The scope of the agreement extends to the supply of Vislink MSAT and MANTIS satellite communication solutions and engineering services to NATO and NATO bodies, and includes any government agency, including military forces, of the twenty-nine NATO Member Nations.

The BOA is a framework that enables a streamlined process for the eligible parties noted above to purchase satcom solutions directly from Vislink, as a pre-reviewed and prequalified NATO vendor, or by using NATO as their contracting agent. Vislink MSAT solutions are currently in use with several NATO countries, including governmental agencies and military forces.

"Ratifying this BOA paves the way for expanded market opportunities for our satcom solutions, as well as simplifying the order process for customers," said John Payne, President and COO of Vislink. "We look forward to fulfilling additional NATO-led procurements under this contract vehicle, and in leveraging our expertise in providing secure systems built to perform in the most extreme environments and circumstances."

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company's shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

