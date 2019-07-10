Quantcast

Vislink Technologies Awarded $2.8 Million U.S. Army Contract for Handheld Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Receiver Devices

By GlobeNewswire,  July 10, 2019, 07:15:00 AM EDT


HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies announces that it has been awarded a contract worth approximately $2.8 million by the U.S. Army for the supply of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) receiver devices. Equipment covered by the contract includes ruggedized, lightweight hand-held receivers designed to display real-time video imagery transmitted by aerial assets or frontline surveillance platforms, as well as related accessories.

"We are honored that Vislink continues to be a trusted partner to our armed forces, and this latest contract underscores our ability to meet their most stringent requirements," said John Payne, President and COO of IMT Vislink. "Our video communications technology remains the de facto standard in high performance, rapidly deployable solutions that can operate reliably in the most challenging and hostile environments."

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.



Vislink Technologies is a global leader in the development and distribution of advanced communication solutions. Driven by technical excellence that has led the industry for over 50 years, our innovative products and turnkey solutions provide reliable connectivity in the toughest environments across the global live production, military and government sectors. Our solutions include high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit and manage live event footage, as well as secure video systems that support mission-critical applications. The company's shares are publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol VISL. For more information, please visit www.vislink.com.

