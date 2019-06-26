VISIUM TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES MAJOR ENHANCEMENTS TO COMMERCIALIZE ITS CYBERSECURITY TECHNOLOGY





FAIRFAX, VA, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTCPink:VISM) ("Visium" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed enhancements of its cybersecurity visualization tool, CyGraph. Working with MITRE Corporation developers, CyGraph has added key features so that CyGraph is ready to be integrated into any unified security management system, with automated integrations across the cyber instrumentation landscape. This development solves the common problem of "tools sprawl" by providing a single platform to see visualizations of your enterprises posture, health and status.



"CyGraph separates the noise from the signal, by using contextual maps to practically eliminate ambient and false positive interference - the enhancements we've made also allow for security managers to better protect high priority assets through real-time visualization and root cause determination during an actual attack," said Visium's CEO Mark Lucky. "With CyGraph you can see your entire enterprise with an emphasis on context, rapidly identifying vulnerabilities, threats and remediation methods."

Along with back-end enhancements, Visium has installed CyGraph in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud which allows companies to rapidly and securely test integration with CyGraph, and leverage its capabilities.

Visium is actively working with leading cybersecurity firms to integrate CyGraph into their security platforms and ecosystems to complement existing capabilities and meet the needs of their clients for advanced cyber monitoring intelligence. By allowing original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to license our technology, CyGraph can easily be integrated into many of the security platforms provided by leading cyber companies, thus providing a differentiator for companies looking for an innovative competitive edge.

"You can't protect what you can't see," said CEO Mark Lucky, "and CyGraph provides enterprise security capabilities to actually see vulnerabilities and prioritize protection before and during an attack. The technology allows the user to continuously assess their security posture in real-time against cyber threats. Visium is pursuing agreements to license CyGraph to several potential cybersecurity company partners."

About Visium Technologies, Inc.

Visium Technologies, Inc. (OTC:VISM) is a Florida corporation based in Fairfax, Virginia, focused on global cybersecurity clarity, machine learning, advancing technology and automating services to support enterprises in protecting their most valuable assets - their data, business applications, and IoT on their networks and in the cloud.

For more information please visit www.visiumtechnologies.com

About MITRE

MITRE's mission-driven teams are dedicated to solving problems for a safer world. Through public-private partnerships, as well as the operation of federally funded R&D centers, we work across government to tackle challenges to the safety, stability, and well-being of our nation.

Safe Harbor Statement: Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views with respect to future events and performance. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and information currently available. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. Investors should be cautious in relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether the reverse stock split will be beneficial to the Company and its shareholders, any inability to meet the NYSE American continued listing standards in the future for any reason, and those other factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any responsibility to update forward-looking statements is expressly disclaimed.

