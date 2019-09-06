Visionstate Launches New Mobile WANDA App





EDMONTON, Alberta, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V:VIS) ("Visionstate" or ‘the Company") is pleased to announce that Visionstate IoT Inc., the operating division of Visionstate Corp., has launched a new mobile app designed to enhance its WANDA product and expand its revenue base.



WANDA Mobile is an extension of the WANDA IoT solution that is installed in public restrooms to collect data on the efficiency of cleaning and maintaining public restrooms. The app enables building operators to track cleaning, resources and activities outside restrooms, providing facility managers with a more complete solution.

"WANDA is a great product and delivers measurable return on investment based on the analytical data collected by the device," explains Visionstate's CEO John Putters. "The mobile app takes WANDA outside restrooms and enables our customers to track all cleaning activities in any facility."

The WANDA app currently replicates the functionality of the WANDA device, however as sensors are continued to be deployed, the app will ultimately deliver intelligent work flows and schedules based on priority determined by sensor information.

WANDA Mobile is the latest product to be released by Visionstate IoT as it expands its solution offering and adds additional revenue streams. WANDA Mobile can be used both as a stand-alone product and in conjunction with other WANDA-related devices such as the recently launched WANDA QuickTouch, an IoT button designed to deliver service alerts in any facility area.

"Over the past 18 months Visionstate has been gathering information from customers on how to expand its solution and deliver a more complete offering to the facility managers. The mobile app is a strong step in that direction," comments John Putters.

WANDA Mobile is based on software as a service (SaaS) model, similar to WANDA QuickTouch. The Company's goal is to build its revenue base through the SaaS model and software royalties currently being generated through the sales of the WANDA device.

About Visionstate Corp.

Visionstate Corp. (TSX-V:VIS) is a growth-oriented company that invests in the research and development of promising new technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. Through Visionstate Inc., it helps businesses improve operational efficiencies, reduce costs and elevate customer satisfaction with its state of the art devices that track and monitor guest activities and requests. The footprint of its WANDA™ smart device now extends to hospitals, airports, shopping centres and other public facilities across and beyond North America. Through building up a collection of synergistic technologies, Visionstate Corp. will continue to innovate, reduce environmental impact and transform consumer experiences.

Issued on behalf of the Board of Directors

"John A. Putters"

Visionstate Corp.

To learn more, please contact: Visionstate Corp. CHF Capital Markets Website: www.visionstate.com John Putters, CEO Cathy Hume, CEO Twitter: @visionstate (780) 425-9460 (416) 868-1079 x 231 Facebook: @visionstate jputters@visionstate.com cathy@chfir.com LinkedIn:@VisionstateCorp.





Source: Visionstate Corp.