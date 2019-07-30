Vishay Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019





Revenues for Q2 2019 of $685.2 million





Gross Margin Q2 of 25.5%





Operating Margin Q2 of 11.6%





EPS Q2 of $0.31





Adjusted EPS Q2 of $0.36





Free cash for trailing 12 months Q2 2019 of $180.4 million





Announced global cost reduction and management rejuvenation programs for annualized savings of $15 million at cash cost of $25 million, fully implemented by end of 2020





Guidance for Q3 2019 for revenues of $600 to $640 million and gross margins of 24% to 25% at Q2 exchange rates.

MALVERN, Pa., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019 were $685.2 million, compared to $745.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended March 30, 2019, and $761.0 million for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2019 were $44.5 million or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $75.5 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, and $103.1 or $0.65 per diluted share for the fiscal quarters ended March 30, 2019, and June 30, 2018, respectively.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude these items net of tax and the unusual tax items, were $0.36, $0.51, and $0.54 for the fiscal quarters ended June 29, 2019, March 30, 2019 and June 30, 2018 respectively.

Commenting on the results for the second quarter 2019, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "In the second quarter, high levels of inventories in the supply chain led to lower than expected demand, mainly from distribution, which negatively impacted Vishay's financial performance. We are now in the process of adapting manufacturing capacities and capital expenditures to short term volume requirements. Yesterday, we announced global cost reduction and management rejuvenation programs to lower Vishay's fixed personnel costs by $15 million annualized at a cash cost of $25 million. These programs are also designed to further enhance the quality of our organization."

Dr. Paul also stated, "However long the current inventory correction will take, we continue to be confident about Vishay's mid- and long-term growth opportunities in end markets such as automotive, industrial, medical and military. Since 2016 we have substantially expanded manufacturing capacities, so we are very well positioned to fully participate in the next upturn whatever the timing will be."

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, "For the third quarter we expect an acceleration of the reduction of inventories in the channel and guide for revenues in a range of $600 to $640 million and gross margins of 24% to 25%, at the same exchange rates as in the second quarter".

A conference call to discuss Vishay's second quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877-589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the conference ID is 8387353.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The telephone number for the replay is 800-585-8367 (+1 404-537-3406 if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 8387353.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at http://www.vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, manufacturing capacities, restructuring activity savings and costs, global growth markets generally and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Peter Henrici

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

+1-610-644-1300

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended June 29, 2019 March 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenues $ 685,240 $ 745,159 $ 761,030 Costs of products sold 510,639 534,000 533,792 Gross profit 174,601 211,159 227,238 Gross margin 25.5 % 28.3 % 29.9 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 95,112 103,424 103,945 Operating income 79,489 107,735 123,293 Operating margin 11.6 % 14.5 % 16.2 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (8,204 ) (8,392 ) (8,372 ) Other components of net periodic pension cost (3,367 ) (3,396 ) (3,450 ) Other 2,970 5,308 3,397 Loss on early extinguishment of debt - (1,307 ) (17,309 ) Total other income (expense) - net (8,601 ) (7,787 ) (25,734 ) Income before taxes 70,888 99,948 97,559 Income tax expense (benefit) 26,153 24,307 (5,703 ) Net earnings 44,735 75,641 103,262 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 258 182 165 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 44,477 $ 75,459 $ 103,097 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.31 $ 0.52 $ 0.71 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.31 $ 0.52 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,621 144,554 144,382 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,023 145,289 157,657 Cash dividends per share $ 0.095 $ 0.085 $ 0.085

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Summary of Operations (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net revenues $ 1,430,399 $ 1,477,825 Costs of products sold 1,044,639 1,045,287 Gross profit 385,760 432,538 Gross margin 27.0 % 29.3 % Selling, general, and administrative expenses 198,536 205,183 Operating income 187,224 227,355 Operating margin 13.1 % 15.4 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (16,596 ) (16,049 ) Other components of net periodic pension cost (6,763 ) (6,969 ) Other 8,278 2,550 Loss on early extinguishment of debt (1,307 ) (17,309 ) Total other income (expense) - net (16,388 ) (37,777 ) Income before taxes 170,836 189,578 Income tax expense 50,460 23,771 Net earnings 120,376 165,807 Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 440 344 Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 119,936 $ 165,463 Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.83 $ 1.15 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.83 $ 1.04 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 144,589 144,355 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 145,158 158,580 Cash dividends per share $ 0.1800 $ 0.1525

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 790,906 $ 686,032 Short-term investments 163 78,286 Accounts receivable, net 365,728 397,020 Inventories: Finished goods 132,794 138,112 Work in process 191,552 190,982 Raw materials 139,150 150,566 Total inventories 463,496 479,660 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 125,104 142,888 Total current assets 1,745,397 1,783,886 Property and equipment, at cost: Land 74,701 87,622 Buildings and improvements 579,304 619,445 Machinery and equipment 2,559,473 2,510,001 Construction in progress 115,288 125,109 Allowance for depreciation (2,380,546 ) (2,373,176 ) 948,220 969,001 Right of use assets 96,136 - Goodwill 150,735 147,480 Other intangible assets, net 64,883 65,688 Other assets 150,759 140,143 Total assets $ 3,156,130 $ 3,106,198

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued) (In thousands) June 29, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Notes payable to banks $ 40 $ 18 Trade accounts payable 160,222 218,322 Payroll and related expenses 129,095 141,670 Lease liabilities 15,323 - Other accrued expenses 162,937 229,660 Income taxes 43,979 54,436 Total current liabilities 511,596 644,106 Long-term debt less current portion 519,863 494,509 U.S. transition tax payable 140,196 154,953 Deferred income taxes 64,878 85,471 Long-term lease liabilities 86,086 - Other liabilities 84,628 79,489 Accrued pension and other postretirement costs 256,805 260,984 Total liabilities 1,664,052 1,719,512 Redeemable convertible debentures - 2,016 Equity: Vishay stockholders' equity Common stock 13,235 13,212 Class B convertible common stock 1,210 1,210 Capital in excess of par value 1,426,164 1,436,011 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) 55,659 (61,258 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (6,316 ) (6,791 ) Total Vishay stockholders' equity 1,489,952 1,382,384 Noncontrolling interests 2,126 2,286 Total equity 1,492,078 1,384,670 Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,156,130 $ 3,106,198

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - in thousands) Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Operating activities Net earnings $ 120,376 $ 165,807 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 81,346 81,174 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (162 ) (2,242 ) Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments 6,985 2,964 Inventory write-offs for obsolescence 12,643 11,799 Loss on early extinguishment of debt 1,307 17,309 Deferred income taxes (5,601 ) (25,669 ) Other 4,283 4,148 Change in U.S. transition tax liability (14,757 ) (14,400 ) Change in repatriation tax liability (20,479 ) (92,093 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired (50,122 ) (110,627 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 135,819 38,170 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (70,148 ) (76,646 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 464 8,378 Purchase of businesses, net of cash acquired (11,862 ) (14,880 ) Purchase of short-term investments (1,970 ) (50,193 ) Maturity of short-term investments 79,694 447,359 Other investing activities 2,893 (935 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (929 ) 313,083 Financing activities Proceeds from long-term borrowings - 600,000 Issuance costs (5,394 ) (15,621 ) Repurchase of convertible debentures (22,695 ) (584,991 ) Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines 28,000 (54,000 ) Net changes in short-term borrowings 22 119 Dividends paid to common stockholders (23,822 ) (20,148 ) Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders (2,178 ) (1,845 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (600 ) (525 ) Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards (2,708 ) (2,297 ) Net cash used in financing activities (29,375 ) (79,308 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (641 ) (12,921 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 104,874 259,024 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 686,032 748,032 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 790,906 $ 1,007,056

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 March 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 44,477 $ 75,459 $ 103,097 $ 119,936 $ 165,463 Reconciling items affecting other income (expense): Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ 1,307 $ 17,309 $ 1,307 $ 17,309 Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit): Effects of tax-basis foreign exchange gain $ 7,554 $ - $ - $ 7,554 $ - Enactment of TCJA - - 12,000 - 12,000 Effects of cash repatriation program (48 ) (585 ) (9,006 ) (633 ) (7,690 ) Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt - (1,312 ) (33,963 ) (1,312 ) (33,963 ) Tax effects of pre-tax items above - (290 ) (3,784 ) (290 ) (3,784 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 51,983 $ 74,579 $ 85,653 $ 126,562 $ 149,335 Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding 145,023 145,289 157,657 145,158 158,580 Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.36 $ 0.51 $ 0.54 $ 0.87 $ 0.94

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of Free Cash (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 March 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 56,301 $ 79,518 $ (8,689 ) $ 135,819 $ 38,170 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 69 395 8,194 464 8,378 Less: Capital expenditures (33,781 ) (36,367 ) (48,373 ) (70,148 ) (76,646 ) Free cash $ 22,589 $ 43,546 $ (48,868 ) $ 66,135 $ (30,098 )

VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC. Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited - In thousands) Fiscal quarters ended Six fiscal months ended June 29, 2019 March 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 44,477 $ 75,459 $ 103,097 $ 119,936 $ 165,463 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 258 182 165 440 344 Net earnings $ 44,735 $ 75,641 $ 103,262 $ 120,376 $ 165,807 Interest expense $ 8,204 $ 8,392 $ 8,372 $ 16,596 $ 16,049 Interest income (2,147 ) (2,199 ) (2,762 ) (4,346 ) (4,798 ) Income taxes 26,153 24,307 (5,703 ) 50,460 23,771 Depreciation and amortization 40,918 40,428 40,616 81,346 81,174 EBITDA $ 117,863 $ 146,569 $ 143,785 $ 264,432 $ 282,003 Reconciling items Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ - $ 1,307 $ 17,309 $ 1,307 $ 17,309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 117,863 $ 147,876 $ 161,094 $ 265,739 $ 299,312 Adjusted EBITDA margin** 17.2 % 19.8 % 21.2 % 18.6 % 20.3 % ** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues





Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.