Vishay Intertechnology's New Screw Terminal Aluminum Capacitors Offer 10 % Higher Capacitance and Better Ripple Current Handling Per Given Can Size

501 PGM-ST Devices Offer High Capacitance / Voltage Values from 1000 µF to 18 000 µF and 400 V to 500 V

MALVERN, Pa., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today launched a new series of miniaturized screw terminal aluminum capacitors that deliver 10 % higher capacitance and 10 % better ripple current handling for a given can size than previous-generation devices, allowing designers to pack more energy storage into less space. The new Vishay BCcomponents 501 PGM-ST series devices will be used in a wide range of applications and end products, including motor drives, HVAC, welding inverters, UPS, X-ray equipment, microgrid interfaces, wind turbines, and scientific test equipment.



The 501 PGM-ST series devices are available with rated voltages of 400 V, 450 V, and 500 V and capacitance values from 1000 µF to 18 000 µF. Featuring a cylindrical aluminum case insulated with a blue sleeve and pressure relief in their sealing disc, the new 501 PGM-ST capacitors offer a high rated ripple current to 30.2 A and a useful life of 5000 hours, both at + 85 °C. The capacitors are lead (Pb)-free and RoHS compliant.

As polarized aluminum electrolytic capacitors with a non-solid electrolyte, the 501 PGM-ST capacitors are ideally suited for applications that demand high energy storage in a small form factor. The 500 V rating provides increased voltage headroom in motor drives, UPS, and solar inverters by allowing three-phase, 380 V designs to be re-used in 480 V systems by simply upgrading the DC-Link capacitors and enables solar inverter systems to be upgraded for 1000 V maximum input.

Device Specification Table:

Case size (D x L in mm) 50 x 80 to 90 x 195 Capacitance range 1,000 µF to 18,000 µF Tolerance ± 20 % Ripple current 5.49 A to 30.2 A Rated voltage range 400 V to 500 V Temperature range - 40 °C to + 85 °C Useful life at + 85 °C 5000 hours Shelf life at 0 V, + 85 °C 1000 hours Sectional specification IEC 60384-4/EN130300 Climatic category IEC 60068 40/085/56

Samples of selected values for the 501 PGM-ST capacitors are available now. Production quantities are available with lead times of 18 weeks.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Vishay on Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed:http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter:http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust new screw terminal aluminum capacitors offer higher capacitance and better ripple current handling - http://bit.ly/2O6YIFJ

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?28456 (501 PGM-ST)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157709744726586

Source: Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.