Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Awards for Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific



Company Maintains Platinum Level Supplier Status in Each Region

MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) today announced that the company has received Supplier Excellence Awards from TTI honoring its contributions to TTI's business operations. The awards put Vishay in the top five manufacturers represented by TTI in the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With the award wins, the company continues to maintain its Platinum Level supplier status in each region. The highest award level given, a Platinum status requires five consecutive years of recognition.



TTI is an authorized specialty distributor of passive, connector, electromechanical, and discrete semiconductor components and the distributor of choice for industrial, military, aerospace, and consumer electronics manufacturers worldwide. Vishay is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.

The awards program centers on quality measurements that include on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer quality, administrative quality, sales support, and business systems. Winners are determined by performance points for these criteria.

"For many years Vishay has been a dedicated supporter of our program," said Melanie Pizzey, vice president, global business operations, TTI, Inc. "Vishay's commitment to excellence and comprehensive global support are demonstrated by earning these prestigious awards."

"We are truly honored to win Supplier Excellence Awards in all three regions and to remain a Platinum Level supplier to TTI," said Dave Valletta, executive vice president, worldwide sales, at Vishay. "This accomplishment speaks volumes to the strength of our relationship with the company and the hard work of both Vishay and TTI employees around the world. Together they've made this award possible, and I thank them for their dedication."

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE ( VSH ), is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

Link to Photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/48260942651/sizes/l

