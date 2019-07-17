VirtualArmour Wins $245K Gateway Expansion Deal with Global Satellite Company





CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has expanded its security services engagement with a leading global satellite communication company with more than 70 satellites in orbit and gateways around the world. The contract value totals more than $245,000.



This hardware contract was won with high-performance networking solutions from Juniper Networks. This opportunity will build on the $1.7M additional hardware deals that have been closed in the first half of 2019 for this customer.

"We are currently running our most powerful and flexible satellite system that delivers high-capacity, low-latency connectivity across the world," states the Vice President of Network Strategy and IT, from the company. "Our partner, VirtualArmour, has helped us grow our vision over the past 15 years and when we need to add another gateway they are our only choice."

"This client has been a longtime customer of ours and exemplifies the type of customer we focus on as a cornerstone to our growth strategy. Through our partnership we have worked closely together to open gateways all over the globe enabling this satellite provider to become a pioneering force in networking and communications," said VirtualArmour CEO, Russ Armbrust. "The relationship has been built over time and as a trusted advisor we are able to build, monitor and maintain this customer's networks efficiently and in return strengthen their entire security posture one deployment at a time."

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. The company's proprietary CloudCastr client portal provides unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.

VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning a service contract VirtualArmour has entered into with a current client, VirtualArmour's continued relationship with various suppliers, the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of the Company in performing the IT implementation and migration, performance under the contract by all parties, the ability of VirtualArmour to meet timelines, the continued availability of necessary hardware, the absence of any trade war or tariffs affecting VirtualArmour's ability to perform, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

