VirtualArmour Joins the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program to Deliver 24/7 Cybersecurity Managed Services Across the Globe



CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirtualArmour International Inc. (CSE:VAI) (F:3V3) (OTCQB:VTLR), a premier cybersecurity managed services provider, has joined the AT&T Cybersecurity Partner Program.



As part of the new alliance with AT&T Cybersecurity, the AlienVault Unified Security Management™ (USM™) platform will be integrated with VirtualArmour's proprietary CloudCastr client portal. CloudCastr's all-in-one online dashboard provides real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security. The AlienVault USM platform will further enhance these capabilities with near real-time network asset discovery, endpoint detection and response, behavioral and cloud productivity software monitoring, compliance reporting and more.

VirtualArmour will receive training on the AlienVault USM platform that benefits its customers, this will help Virtual Armor successfully integrate AlienVault USM into their security services.

"We found AlienVault USM to offer the most comprehensive platform for cybersecurity threat monitoring, intelligence and response," said Andrew Douthwaite, CTO of VirtualArmour. "The integration of our platforms will further simplify and centralize threat management across our new and existing customers' cloud and on-premise environments. Through this alliance, we also see a tremendous cross-selling opportunity to bring a unique combination of capability and value to our respective clients."

Mike LaPeters, vice president of Global Channel Sales at AT&T Cybersecurity, commented: "Combined with VirtualArmour's cybersecurity expertise and around-the-clock surveillance, our technology can provide companies of all sizes a comprehensive security solution at a highly-competitive price point, and especially for those with limited security staff and IT budgets. VirtualArmour will be able to utilize our security and threat intelligence platform to help to significantly improve their customers' security posture."

About AT&T Cybersecurity

AT&T Cybersecurity's Edge-to-Edge technologies provide phenomenal threat intelligence, collaborative defense, security without the seams, and solutions that fit your business. Our unique, collaborative approach integrates best-of-breed technologies with unrivaled network visibility and actionable threat intelligence from AT&T Alien Labs researchers, Security Operations Center analysts, and machine learning - helping to enable our customers around the globe to anticipate and act on threats to protect their business.

AT&T Cybersecurity, Open Threat Exchange, OTX, AlienApp, AlienApps, Unified Security Management, USM, USM Appliance, and USM Anywhere are trademarks of AT&T Cybersecurity and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About VirtualArmour

VirtualArmour International is a global cybersecurity and managed services provider that delivers customized solutions to help businesses build, monitor, maintain and secure their networks.

The company maintains 24/7 client monitoring and service management with specialist teams located in its U.S. and UK-based security operation centers. Through partnerships with best-in-class technology providers, VirtualArmour delivers leading hardware and software solutions for customers that are both sophisticated and scalable, and backed by industry-leading customer service and experience. VirtualArmour's proprietary CloudCastr client portal and prevention platform provides clients with unparalleled access to real-time reporting on threat levels, breach prevention and overall network security.



VirtualArmour services a wide range of clients, which include Fortune 500 companies and several industry sectors in over 30 countries across five continents. For further information, visit www.virtualarmour.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation and U.S. securities laws. This press release includes certain forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, as well as management's objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of VirtualArmour. Although VirtualArmour believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information as VirtualArmour cannot provide any assurance that it will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements are frequently identified by such words as "may", "will", "plan", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend" and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the success of this partnership, the future deal potential from this partnership, future interest in such partnerships, competitive risks and the availability of financing. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and VirtualArmour disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

