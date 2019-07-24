Virtu Financial to Host Conference Call Announcing 2019 Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 8, 2019





NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products, will announce its results for the second quarter 2019 on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 before the U.S. market opens. Virtu will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at http://ir.virtu.com/events.cfm.

Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing (844) 515-9211 or (647) 253-8643 and referencing event 6294062. Please note that telephone participants should dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.:

Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

