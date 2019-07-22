Quantcast

VirTra Sets Annual Meeting of Stockholders for Friday, September 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Local Time

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


TEMPE, Ariz., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) ("VirTra"), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will hold its 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Friday, September 6th at 2:00 p.m. local time at its corporate headquarters located at 7970 S. Kyrene Road, Tempe, Arizona 85284.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on Thursday, July 18, 2019 will be entitled to vote at and attend the meeting.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Media Contact:

Susan Lehman

Slehman@virtra.com  

510-599-6555



Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

VTSI@gatewayir.com

949-574-3860

Source: VirTra, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: VTSI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8146.49
-60.75  ▼  0.74%
DJIA 27154.20
-68.77  ▼  0.25%
S&P 500 2976.61
-18.50  ▼  0.62%
Data as of Jul 19, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar