VirTra Reports Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Results





TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) ("VirTra"), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, reported results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights:

Received two new orders for driving simulators from the Department of State for Pakistan in support of U.S. Foreign Assistance programs, with a total contract value of approximately $782,000

Expanded simulator deployments across Southern California with recent contract wins and installations in four separate departments for a cumulative value of nearly $780,000

Received a follow-on order from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for Customs and Border Protection (CBP) valued at approximately $630,000 for annual service agreements

Engaged JL O'Connell & Associates, a highly regarded business development consultancy, to expand VirTra's sales and marketing efforts in the military market

Second Quarter and Six Month 2019 Financial Highlights:

All figures in millions, except per share data Q2 2019 Q2 2018 % Δ YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Δ Total Revenue $ 3.05 $ 8.71 -65 % $ 6.11 $ 12.00 -49 % Gross Profit $ 1.52 $ 5.74 -74 % $ 3.32 $ 8.01 -59 % Gross Margin 49.6 % 66.0 % -25 % 54.3 % 66.7 % -19 % Net (Loss)/Income $ (0.63 ) $ 2.11 N/A $ (0.95 ) $ 2.03 N/A Diluted EPS $ (0.08 ) $ 0.26 N/A $ (0.12 ) $ 0.25 N/A

Management Commentary

"In the second quarter of 2019, we continued implementing new business expansion initiatives, which will take time to mature, but which we believe will increase our competitive advantage, expand and diversify our revenue base, and ultimately, create a more stable and robust business," said Bob Ferris, Chairman and CEO of VirTra. "While our financial results for the second quarter were lighter than we would have liked, we made significant progress against our strategic, long-term growth plan.

"Due to our traditional hardware sales model and the way in which revenue is recognized, our business has historically experienced fluctuations from quarter-to-quarter. From a financial perspective, the second quarter was an extreme example of these quarterly oscillations. Our year-over-year results were exacerbated by a tough comparison from the second quarter of 2018, in which we recognized a $4.2 million order for simulators and accessories from one of our federal customers. This was further exacerbated by several installation postponements from multiple customers in Q2 2019. However, the good news is our new sales are robust as evidenced by our record backlog of approximately $10.1 million.

"Nevertheless, we made substantial operational progress this past quarter generating new business, increasing our sales pipeline, and pursuing our strategic initiatives. We expanded our presence in Southern California and recently received two new orders from the Department of State for driving simulators. We've also made progress building our recurring revenue base by securing multiple STEP contracts. We hired an experienced consultant to help propel our sales and marketing efforts in the massive military market. In addition, we've strengthened VirTra's brand by expanding our relationships with strategic partners, performing a record number of product demonstrations for potential customers, and exhibiting at a variety of trade shows.

"Ultimately, we remain encouraged by the operational success we've experienced in the first half of the year and are confident that the strategic initiatives we've implemented will have positive, material impacts on our business over the long-run. We're excited about what the future holds for VirTra as we work diligently to scale these new programs, improve the quality of training worldwide, and grow our business over the next several quarters and years."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Total revenue was $3.1 million compared to $8.7 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in total revenue was due to a reduction in the number of simulators and accessories delivered compared to the same period in 2018.

Gross profit was $1.5 million (49.6% of total revenue) compared to $5.7 million (66.0% of total revenue) in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Net operating expense was $2.4 million compared to $2.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in net operating expense was due to reduced selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), costs for labor, benefits, professional services, and public company expense compared to the second quarter of 2018.

Loss from operations was $883,000 compared to income from operations of $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Net loss totaled $634,000, or $(0.08) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA loss, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $604,000 compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million in the same period a year-ago.

As of June 30, 2019, cash and cash equivalents and certificates of deposit totaled $3.3 million compared to $4.6 million at the end of the prior quarter and working capital was $4.8 million.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

Total revenue was $6.1 million compared to $12.0 million in the first six months of 2018. The decrease in total revenue was due to a reduction in the number of simulators and accessories delivered compared to the same period in 2018.

Gross profit was $3.3 million (54.3% of total revenue) compared to $8.0 million (66.7% of total revenue) in the first six months of 2018. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to differences in the product mix and the quantity of systems, accessories, and services sold.

Net operating expense was $4.7 million compared to $5.2 million in the first six months of 2018. The decrease in net operating expense was due to reduced SG&A, costs for labor, benefits, professional services, and public company expense compared to the same period in 2018.

Loss from operations was $1.3 million compared to income from operations of $2.8 million in the first six months of 2018.

Net loss totaled $947,000, or $(0.12) per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $0.25 per diluted share in the comparable period a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $883,000 compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 million in the first six months of 2018.

Deferred revenue totaled $3.9 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $2.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The current portion of deferred revenue was $2.7 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $1.9 million as of June 30, 2018. The increase in deferred revenue was primarily due to customer deposits received on new orders, new service agreements, and new STEP agreements received.

About VirTra

Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization and before other non-operating costs and income ("Adjusted EBITDA") is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA also includes non-cash stock option expense and other than temporary impairment loss on investments. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently. VirTra calculates its Adjusted EBITDA to eliminate the impact of certain items it does not consider to be indicative of its performance and its ongoing operations. Adjusted EBITDA is presented herein because management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to VirTra's investors regarding VirTra's financial condition and results of operations and because Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in VirTra's industry, several of which present a form of Adjusted EBITDA when reporting their results. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of VirTra's results as reported under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative for net income, cash flows from operating activities and other consolidated income or cash flows statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of profitability or liquidity. A reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA is provided in the following table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, Increase % June 30, June 30, Increase % 2019 2018 (Decrease) Change 2019 2018 (Decrease) Change Net (loss) income $ (633,731 ) $ 2,112,937 $ (2,746,668 ) -130 % $ (946,633 ) $ 2,027,150 $ (2,973,783 ) -147 % Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 144,061 74,587 69,474 93 % 285,844 143,206 142,638 100 % Non-cash stock option expense - 4,860 (4,860 ) -100 % - 4,860 (4,860 ) -100 % Impairment loss on That's Eatertainment - 134,140 (134,140 ) -100 % - 134,140 (134,140 ) -100 % Reserve for note receivable 102,473 - 102,473 100 % 102,473 - 102,473 100 % (Benefit) provision for income taxes (217,248 ) 864,941 (1,082,189 ) -125 % (324,248 ) 835,747 (1,159,995 ) -139 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (604,445 ) $ 3,191,465 $ (3,795,910 ) -119 % $ (882,564 ) $ 3,145,103 $ (4,027,667 ) -128 %

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,393,701 $ 2,500,381 Certificates of deposit 1,880,000 3,490,000 Accounts receivable, net 2,066,428 1,302,010 Interest receivable 24,295 21,385 That's Eatertainment note receivable, net, related party - 292,138 Trade note receivable, net - 96,282 Inventory, net 2,513,878 1,612,002 Unbilled revenue 1,044,691 689,153 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 592,358 377,520 Total current assets 9,515,351 10,380,871 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net 844,027 678,245 Operating lease right-of-use asset 1,534,225 - Intangible assets, net 156,296 - That's Eatertainment note receivable, long term, related party 292,138 - Trade note receivable, long term - 6,843 Security deposits, long-term 19,712 339,756 Other assets, long-term 372,566 292,298 Deferred tax asset, net 2,729,000 2,400,000 Investment in That's Eatertainment, related party 1,120,000 1,120,000 Total long-term assets 7,067,964 4,837,142 Total assets $ 16,583,315 $ 15,218,013 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 814,518 $ 429,949 Accrued compensation and related costs 544,249 613,691 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 399,122 632,606 Note payable, current 11,250 11,250 Operating lease liability, short-term 278,628 - Deferred revenue, short-term 2,687,110 1,924,307 Total current liabilities 4,734,877 3,611,803 Long-term liabilities: Deferred revenue, long-term 1,188,196 962,356 Deferred rent liability - 46,523 Operating lease liability, long-term 1,326,464 - Total long-term liabilities 2,514,660 1,008,879 Total liabilities 7,249,537 4,620,682 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 10) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,739,255 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 7,827,651 issued and 7,816,944 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 774 783 Class A common stock $0.0001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Class B common stock $0.0001 par value; 7,500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Treasury stock at cost; nil shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 10,707 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018. - (37,308 ) Additional paid-in capital 13,918,615 14,272,834 Accumulated deficit (4,585,611 ) (3,638,978 ) Total stockholders' equity 9,333,778 10,597,331 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,583,315 $ 15,218,013

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenues: Net sales $ 3,002,381 $ 8,278,579 $ 6,014,082 $ 11,521,402 That's Eatertainment royalties/licensing fees, related party 32,795 427,433 72,432 473,401 Other royalties/licensing fees 19,137 2,180 19,137 2,180 Total revenue 3,054,313 8,708,192 6,105,651 11,996,983 Cost of sales 1,539,267 2,964,997 2,790,136 3,991,152 Gross profit 1,515,046 5,743,195 3,315,515 8,005,831 Operating expenses: General and administrative 2,044,860 2,480,851 3,946,791 4,534,156 Research and development 353,665 305,738 709,306 673,282 Net operating expense 2,398,525 2,786,589 4,656,097 5,207,438 (Loss) income from operations (883,479 ) 2,956,606 (1,340,582 ) 2,798,393 Other income (expense) Other income 33,449 22,177 75,732 65,475 Other expense (949 ) (905 ) (6,031 ) (971 ) Net other income 32,500 21,272 69,701 64,504 (Loss) income before provision for income taxes (850,979 ) 2,977,878 (1,270,881 ) 2,862,897 (Benefit) provision for income taxes (217,248 ) 864,941 (324,248 ) 835,747 Net (loss) income $ (633,731 ) $ 2,112,937 $ (946,633 ) $ 2,027,150 Net (loss) income per common share: Basic $ (0.08 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.26 Diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.26 $ (0.12 ) $ 0.25 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 7,735,303 7,907,390 7,750,370 7,905,849 Diluted 7,735,303 8,255,299 7,750,370 8,251,640

VIRTRA, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (946,633 ) $ 2,027,150 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided (used) by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 285,844 143,206 Deferred taxes (329,000 ) 824,182 Impairment of investment in That's Eatertainment, related party - 134,140 Stock compensation - 4,860 Reserve for note receivable 102,474 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (764,418 ) (3,412,430 ) Trade note receivable, net 651 - Interest receivable (2,910 ) - Inventory (901,876 ) (80,650 ) Unbilled revenue (355,538 ) 922,730 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (214,838 ) (141,378 ) Other assets (80,268 ) - Security deposits, long-term 320,044 - Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 81,643 787,124 Payments on operating lease liability (116,288 ) - Deferred revenue 988,643 (1,081,018 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,932,470 ) 127,916 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of certificates of deposit (1,880,000 ) - Redemption of certificates of deposit 3,490,000 - Purchase of intangible assets (160,000 ) - Purchase of property and equipment (309,921 ) (287,773 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,631 - Net cash provided (used in) investing activities 1,142,710 (287,773 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of stock options (4,367 ) (32,000 ) Stock options exercised 5,651 10,500 Purchase of treasury stock (318,204 ) - Net cash used in financing activities (316,920 ) (21,500 ) Net decrease in cash (1,106,680 ) (181,357 ) Cash, beginning of period 2,500,381 5,080,445 Cash, end of period $ 1,393,701 $ 4,899,088 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid: Taxes $ 4,752 $ 96,574 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Conversion of accounts to note receivable - 693,044 Conversion of That's Eatertainment note receivable to long term, related party 292,138 -

