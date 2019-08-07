VirTra and Force Science Institute Partner to Advance Law Enforcement Officer Training





TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, has partnered with Force Science Institute to create realistic training and education for law enforcement officers, which is backed by the science of human performance. The formal partnership builds on the two companies' relationship, which was initially established in April 2018, when they joined forces to develop a four-part series of law enforcement training courses.



"By partnering with Force Science Institute, we're able to leverage their research, training, and complex scientific principles to add extensive depth and expertise to our leading simulation product line," said Jason Mulcahy, VirTra General Manager. "We're empowering every line-level officer on the streets with the critical knowledge and practical skills to help keep the communities they serve safe and return home unharmed."

Dr. Bill Lewinski, Executive Director and co-founder of the Force Science Institute, has been identifying the human dynamics involved in complex, high stress, and often life-threatening encounters for over 40 years. By leveraging Force Science's experience, VirTra furthers its mission to save and improve lives through realistic, highly-effective, and scientifically-grounded education and simulator technologies. Together, the partners have propelled police trainers to reimagine what is possible with advanced performance and simulation training.

Dr. Lewinski had this to say, "Partnering with VirTra, with their advanced training simulators, will allow us to apply human factors research in a way that effectively combines physical, cognitive, and perceptual training and testing. This combination will be vital to developing and maintaining the knowledge, judgment, and skills transfer our law enforcement needs."

The impact of the VirTra and Force Science partnership is already being felt across the country:

VirTra and the Force Science Institute created scholarships for 12 peace officers to attend a five-day Force Science Certification Course. The scholarship award covers the course fee ($1,650). Applications for this scholarship are still being accepted. Those interested can still apply here or nominate an applicant by 11:59 p.m. CDT on Sunday, August 25, 2019.



Co-sponsored training in Foundational Principals of Force Science was developed for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's, and the O'Fallon Police Department, and features demonstrations of VirTra simulator training scenarios.



A joint presentation at the FBI National Academy Associates' National Conference was conducted by VirTra Director of Training, Lon Bartel, alongside Chris Butler, Senior Instructor for Force Science Institute. During the presentation, titled How to Mitigate/Prevent "Lawful but Awful" Use-of-Force Events, they discussed training tactics, the science of simulation, and how to mitigate risks to law enforcement and the community.

Through the new partnership, VirTra and Force Science Institute will continue to identify important research projects, develop science-backed training scenarios, and offer valuable education in the upcoming seasons. Interested parties are encouraged to attend the Second Annual Force Science Conference, being held in Chicago, IL on October 16-17, 2019, where they will meet VirTra and Force Science Instructors and witness an exciting demonstration of the VirTra simulator.

About VirTra

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

About the Force Science Institute:

The Force Science Institute develops and disseminates high-quality, scientifically grounded, education, training, and consultation to support fact-based investigations, inform decision processes, enhance public safety, and improve peace officer performance in critical situations. Learn more here www.forcescience.org/.

